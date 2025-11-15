Euro 2028 Venues Are Known, Where Will You Head

Football fans in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland are still preoccupied with the domestic and European campaigns of the 2025/26 season, but as each international break ticks by we get ever closer to the 2028 European Championships and the first big kick off.



We now know that games will be spread up and down the country and matches will cross the Irish Channel to broaden attendance opportunities for loyal fans as they aim to bring at least one viable match to as many communities of supporters as they can, particularly with regard to travel issues and the likely kick off times as the broadcasters take precedence in the modern game. For the world wide audience there could be some very strange kick off times and for those browsing a pennsylvania sports betting site as they have a small flutter on the action that plays out as they watch on with their television screens, it could lead to some very early mornings…or late nights.



With games across England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland, some controversy has been caused as Northern Ireland has missed out as a host as Belfast’s Casement Park was removed as an option following the funding required to redevelop it and bring it up to FIFA standards. Unlike some tournaments, host nations will still be required to qualify for the 2028 championships but in turn they would also have home turf advantage if they do, but the Semi Finals and the Final are slated to take place at Wembley Stadium.



The big kick off will be held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and the full schedule will be released after the draw, but with an expected crush for tickets, fans would do well to do their homework on which – if any – games they want to attend at the nine venues so that they can move quickly when details are released.



Wembley Stadium in London, England with its 86,000 capacity will feature in the Group Stage, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and the Final itself and England will play their second and third group stage matches at the ground should they qualify directly.



The more recently opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with its 60,000 capacity in London will feature in the Group Stage, and the Round of 16.



The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, boasts an impressive 73,000 capacity and the home of Wales’ national rugby union team will feature in the Group Stage, Round of 16 and the Quarter Finals.



Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium with a 58,000 capacity will host Group Stage and Round of 16 clashes, and is in line to host England’s opening game for more northerly access should the Three Lions qualify directly.



Everton’s very recently opened new 50,000 capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool has also been selected for Group Stage and Round of 16 games. England are potentially pencilled in to play their Round of 16 game here if they finish second in their group.



Newcastle United’s 50,000 capacity St James’ Park will also feature in the Group Stage and Round of 16 ties. This could be England’s home for the Round of 16 clash should they top their group.



Recently in the news following Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final farewell gig, Aston Villa plan to boost they capacity to 48,000 for the tournament, and will give the middle of the country an opportunity to attend.



Glasgow, Scotland’s 51,000 capacity Hampden Park will feature further north for Group Stage, Round of 16 and Quarter Final clashes.



The Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic Ireland with its 50,000 capacity takes us over the Irish Sea and will host Group Stage, Round of 16 and Quarter Final games.