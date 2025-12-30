Fulham: The Latest Rumours and Predictions for 2026

Fulham FC kicked off the 2025-26 season with a fourth straight year in the top flight, but things started slow. Early struggles put them close to the relegation zone at times, with inconsistency hitting hard due to injuries and a quiet summer transfer window. By mid-season, though, they turned it around. Wins against teams like Nottingham Forest and West Ham came in bunches, and Raul Jimenez stepped up big with key goals, including penalties and headers. Harry Wilson chipped in with goals and assists too. The big low point was crashing out of the EFL Cup in the quarter-finals to Newcastle, a real gut punch after dreaming of Wembley. Overall, they climbed to mid-table safety, around 10th-12th spot by late December, seven points clear of trouble. Solid progress under Marco Silva, but no real trophy push.

The Fulham FC transfer rumours are heating up as we head into 2026. Fans are buzzing about potential moves, especially with the January window opening soon.

How 2025 Wrapped Up: Highs and Lows

Looking back, 2025 showed Fulham’s resilience. They notched impressive wins, like back-to-back victories over Forest and West Ham right before Christmas, pushing a three-game winning streak – their best run in ages. Jimenez became a reliable scorer again, and the defence tightened with Antonee Robinson back fit. But failures stung too: early home draws and losses piled up, and missing key players like Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey for AFCON hurt the attack. The cup exit to Newcastle in extra time was tough, ending any silverware hopes quickly. Still, staying well away from relegation felt like a win after a shaky start.

Hot Fulham FC Transfer Rumours Right Now

Rumours are flying thick and fast around Craven Cottage. One big name linked is Raoul Bellanova, the right-back who could bolster the flanks and help push for Europe. There’s talk of interest in Ricardo Pepi from PSV, a young American striker to add depth up top alongside Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz. Raheem Sterling pops up too – the Chelsea winger might fancy a London stay if he moves, bringing experience to the wings after Willian’s exit. On the outgoing side, Kenny Tete could head to Everton, opening a spot. Steven Benda’s already on loan to Millwall, and young devs like Devan Tanton are getting game time elsewhere. Tom Cairney just extended to 2026, which is a boost for midfield stability. These Fulham FC transfer rumours point to Silva wanting more firepower and defensive options to climb higher.

Potential Squad Changes Ahead

Big shifts could come in the squad for the second half of the season and beyond. If Tete leaves, expect a new right-back – maybe Kyle Walker-Peters or Ben Johnson for versatility. Up front, landing Pepi or someone similar would give competition to Muniz, who’s had injury niggles. Midfield looks set with Cairney staying and players like Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge holding firm, but wings might see additions if Sterling or another veteran arrives. Left-back has options with Robinson and Ryan Sessegnon, though the latter’s hamstrings are always a worry. Overall, expect two or three smart signings in January to freshen things up, focusing on attack and full-backs. Outgoings could free wages for that.

What 2026 Might Hold for Fulham

Heading into 2026, optimism is growing. If they keep the late-2025 momentum – those festive wins built real confidence – a top-half finish is on the cards. Silva’s contract runs to 2026, so stability helps. European spots aren’t crazy if transfers click; some pundits even tip them as a surprise package alongside teams like Brighton or Forest. Challenges remain: tough fixtures early in the new year, like against Liverpool, and keeping stars fit. But with Jimenez firing and Wilson creating, plus possible new faces, Fulham could push for 8th or 9th. Fans dream of a cup run too, maybe FA Cup glory. It’s all about building on this mid-table base – no relegation fears, just upward traction.