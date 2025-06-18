How Jeremie Frimpong changes Liverpool

Liverpool are champions of England once again, but there’s no room for sentiment when silverware is involved. The Premier League waits for no one — especially not a side trying to defend its crown. Arne Slot knows the ruthless nature of the summer transfer window, Liverpool will be favourites in the free bets UK market, and there is work required to keep the Reds at the summit. Behind the celebratory scenes at Anfield, major shifts are already underway.

John Heitinga has departed his assistant manager role to take charge at Ajax. Pep Lijnders, a long-time figurehead of Liverpool’s coaching team, has made a surprise move to Manchester City to join Pep Guardiola. With trusted lieutenants gone and new staff set to arrive, we could see some tactical tweaks in Slot’s sophomore season.

Still, Liverpool’s first major move of the summer window has set the tone for a new era as champions. The signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen marks not just a replacement for the departed Trent Alexander-Arnold, but a shift in how the Reds intend to approach the game next season.

Frimpong is not a like-for-like replacement. While Alexander-Arnold’s brilliance came through his passing range and vision from deep, Frimpong brings raw dynamism, electric pace, and a relentless desire to get forward. The 24-year-old racked up 17 goal contributions in all competitions last season for Leverkusen — an extraordinary return for a wing-back, and one that reflects his attacking instincts and ability to impact games in the final third.

Where Trent operated as a playmaker from right-back, often drifting into midfield, Frimpong is a constant runner who hugs the touchline or drives into the box.

Under Slot, this shift could signal a more vertical, pace-driven approach, especially with Liverpool likely to adopt more fluid wide rotations and aggressive pressing, and it’s something the right-back is really looking forward to embracing.

“I’m really excited [to work with Slot]. Even when I was at the national team, some of the Feyenoord boys would tell me about him and be like, ‘He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.’ Things like this,” he said. “So, I’ve always heard good things about the coach. Now, obviously, he’s going to be my coach, so I’m excited for that.”

Importantly, Frimpong is no stranger to the British game. He came through the ranks at Manchester City before earning senior experience in Scotland with Celtic, where he made over 50 appearances and won multiple domestic trophies. That background gives him a familiarity with the physicality and pace of British football — and should help him hit the ground running in the Premier League.

But Frimpong’s signing isn’t just a tactical solution. It may also be part of a broader chain of movement within the transfer market. Liverpool’s sale of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for £18 million is set to trigger a ripple effect. With the Irishman replacing Mark Flekken as Brentford’s new No. 1, Flekken is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen — a move that could free up Florian Wirtz to finally make a long-rumoured switch to Anfield.

Should Wirtz arrive, the reunion with Frimpong could be hugely significant. The pair developed a brilliant understanding at Leverkusen, with Wirtz drifting into central pockets and feeding Frimpong’s surging runs on the right. Rebuilding that dynamic in the Premier League could give Liverpool a fresh creative axis, especially as Slot looks to craft a new identity post-Klopp.

Frimpong also adds to the club’s growing Dutch core, joining Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Ryan Gravenberch. That contingent could prove vital in maintaining dressing-room harmony during a period of transition. As Slot reshapes his backroom team and fine-tunes his tactical vision, familiar faces and chemistry could go a long way.

Liverpool’s title win may have closed one chapter, but this summer already signals the start of another. In Frimpong, they’ve secured more than just a replacement — they’ve landed a player with the tools to redefine the right side of their team. Fast, fearless, and well-connected — both on and off the pitch — Frimpong might be the first step in ensuring the champions stay one step ahead.