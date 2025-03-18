How to watch Italy vs Germany on TV: Channel, Live stream and Preview

Italy and Germany are set to renew their historic football rivalry as they face off in a two-legged quarter-final of the UEFA Nations League this week, beginning with a match in Milan on Thursday. The Italy vs Germany match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Italy was defeated in its most recent match, which marked the final game in Group 2. It was defeated by France with a score of 1:3. However, the match proved to be evenly matched, particularly in the second half, as the ‘Azure Army’ displayed a strong performance, coming close to securing a draw. Nonetheless, I believe Spalletti’s team was not overly disheartened – it was their initial loss in the group stage, and they still secured a top-2 finish, despite falling short against the French on additional criteria.

Germany, in contrast, faced no challenges in their quartet – skilfully navigating six rounds, securing two draws and achieving four victories. Nagelsmann’s team managed to distance themselves from their main rival in the group, the Netherlands, by five points. Throughout all six matches, they allowed just four goals while scoring a total of 18.

The competitors have not faced off against one another for quite some time – since the summer of 2022. They faced each other twice in the earlier Nations League. Initially, they exchanged points (1:1), but then Germany achieved a significant victory. Their earlier matches in 2016 similarly concluded with draws during regulation time.

Italy vs Germany date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan

How to watch Italy vs Germany on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX

fuboTV, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

RaiPlay, RAI 1 Germany: Das Erste

Italy vs Germany possible lineup

Italy predicted lineup: Donnarumma (GK), Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Buongiorno, Cambiaso, Barella, Raspadori, Frattesi, Tonali, Retegui

Germany predicted lineup: Nubel (GK), Rudiger, Koch, Schlotterbeck, Brandt, Andrich, Kimmich, Sane, Goretzka, Undav, Musiala