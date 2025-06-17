An interesting international friendly pits Inter Miami against FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match will take place on June 19, 2025 at 20:00 PM ET (USA) and is anticipated to garner global media attention. Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami, will be seeking his inaugural goal at the FIFA Club World Cup during the Group A match on Thursday. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to register a goal in the opening match of the tournament last weekend, as the Herons were held to a 0-0 draw with Al Ahly.
Inter Miami vs Porto date & kick-off time
- Competition: FIFA Club World Cup
- Game Day: Thursday, 19 June 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time | 19:00 UTC | 15:00 local time
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Match Overview
Last week, Miami faced Al Ahly in their campaign opener, resulting in a goalless draw. The match was fiercely competitive, with neither team able to find the crucial goal. Al Ahly striker Trézéguet was unable to score from the penalty spot during the first half.
Dragões faced Palmeiras in their campaign opener last week, resulting in a goalless draw. This marks their first appearance in the competition, and they aim to score their initial goal here.
With both matches in Group A concluding without goals on the first matchday, the four teams currently find themselves evenly positioned in the league standings. Consequently, they will aim to prevent a defeat in this situation.
How to Watch Inter Miami vs Porto Live
All Club World Cup matches, including Inter Miami vs Porto, can be streamed live worldwide on DAZN. The DAZN app is available for download on smart TVs, phones, tablets, game consoles, and streaming devices.
TV Channels (Selected Regions)
|Country/Region
|TV Channel / Streaming Service
|Notes
|United Kingdom
|DAZN
|Live coverage
|United States
|TNT, truTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW
|Subscription/authentication may be required
|International
|DAZN (global)
|Live and highlights
Inter Miami vs Porto possible lineup
Inter Miami lineup:
- Goalkeeper: Oscar Ustari
- Defenders: Ian Fray, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon Picart, Noah Allen
- Midfielders: Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo Solari, Telasco Segovia
- Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez
Porto lineup:
- Goalkeeper: Claudio Ramos
- Defenders: Martim Fernandes, Ze Pedro, Ivan Marcano
- Midfielders: Joao Mario, Alan Varela, Gabriel Veiga, Francisco Moura
- Forwards: Fabio Vieira, Samu, Rodrigo Mora