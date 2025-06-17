An interesting international friendly pits Inter Miami against FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match will take place on June 19, 2025 at 20:00 PM ET (USA) and is anticipated to garner global media attention. Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami, will be seeking his inaugural goal at the FIFA Club World Cup during the Group A match on Thursday. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to register a goal in the opening match of the tournament last weekend, as the Herons were held to a 0-0 draw with Al Ahly.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Competition: FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup Game Day: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Thursday, 19 June 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time | 19:00 UTC | 15:00 local time

20:00 UK Time | 19:00 UTC | 15:00 local time Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Match Overview

Last week, Miami faced Al Ahly in their campaign opener, resulting in a goalless draw. The match was fiercely competitive, with neither team able to find the crucial goal. Al Ahly striker Trézéguet was unable to score from the penalty spot during the first half.

Dragões faced Palmeiras in their campaign opener last week, resulting in a goalless draw. This marks their first appearance in the competition, and they aim to score their initial goal here.

With both matches in Group A concluding without goals on the first matchday, the four teams currently find themselves evenly positioned in the league standings. Consequently, they will aim to prevent a defeat in this situation.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs Porto Live

All Club World Cup matches, including Inter Miami vs Porto, can be streamed live worldwide on DAZN. The DAZN app is available for download on smart TVs, phones, tablets, game consoles, and streaming devices.

TV Channels (Selected Regions)

Country/Region TV Channel / Streaming Service Notes United Kingdom DAZN Live coverage United States TNT, truTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW Subscription/authentication may be required International DAZN (global) Live and highlights

Inter Miami vs Porto possible lineup

Inter Miami lineup:

Goalkeeper: Oscar Ustari

Oscar Ustari Defenders: Ian Fray, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon Picart, Noah Allen

Ian Fray, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon Picart, Noah Allen Midfielders: Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo Solari, Telasco Segovia

Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo Solari, Telasco Segovia Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Porto lineup: