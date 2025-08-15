Inter Milan and Olympiakos will meet in Bari on Saturday as both teams prepare for their season-opening matches next weekend. The Inter vs Olympiakos game will kick off at 19:30 UK Time.
Inter vs Olympiakos date & kick-off time
- Competition: Club Friendly
- Game Day: Saturday, 16 August 2025
- Kick-off: 19:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadio Comunale San Nicola, Bari
The Nerazzuri have participated in pre-season on only two occasions so far, owing to their engagement in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Fluminense. Cristian Chivu’s team secured a 2-1 victory over Monaco, followed by a 2-2 draw with Monza, ultimately triumphing in the penalty shootout.
On the other hand, Olympiakos has been quite active, participating in eight pre-season friendlies leading up to this match, achieving six victories, one draw, and one loss.
How to watch Inter vs Olympiakos on TV
- UK: DAZN UK, tabii, Channel 5
- USA: Paramount+, DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: N/A
- Italy: DAZN Italia, Nove TV
Inter vs Olympiakos possible lineup
Inter Milan predicted lineup (3-5-2): Sommer (GK); Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
Olympiacos predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Tzolakis (GK); Costinha, Retsos, Kalogeropoulos, Onyemaechi; Hezze, Mouzakitis; Strefezza, Chiquinho, Cabella; El Kaabi