Inter Milan and Olympiakos will meet in Bari on Saturday as both teams prepare for their season-opening matches next weekend. The Inter vs Olympiakos game will kick off at 19:30 UK Time.

Competition: Club Friendly

Club Friendly Game Day: Saturday, 16 August 2025

Saturday, 16 August 2025 Kick-off: 19:30 UK Time

Stadium: Stadio Comunale San Nicola, Bari

The Nerazzuri have participated in pre-season on only two occasions so far, owing to their engagement in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Fluminense. Cristian Chivu’s team secured a 2-1 victory over Monaco, followed by a 2-2 draw with Monza, ultimately triumphing in the penalty shootout.

On the other hand, Olympiakos has been quite active, participating in eight pre-season friendlies leading up to this match, achieving six victories, one draw, and one loss.

How to watch Inter vs Olympiakos on TV

UK: DAZN UK, tabii, Channel 5

DAZN UK, tabii, Channel 5 USA: Paramount+, DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: N/A

N/A Italy: DAZN Italia, Nove TV

Inter vs Olympiakos possible lineup

Inter Milan predicted lineup (3-5-2): Sommer (GK); Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Olympiacos predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Tzolakis (GK); Costinha, Retsos, Kalogeropoulos, Onyemaechi; Hezze, Mouzakitis; Strefezza, Chiquinho, Cabella; El Kaabi