Italy vs Estonia live stream: How to watch the World Cup Qualifying game online

By Time Soccer

Group I European qualifications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup included the September 5 match between Italy and Estonia. The event will take place in the Gewiss Stadium in Italy. With a more formidable team and home-field advantage, Italy was supposed to cruise to victory. The Italy vs Estonia match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Italy vs Estonia date & kick-off time

  • Competition: World Cup Qualifying
  • Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Where to watch Italy vs Estonia

  • UK: Amazon Prime Video
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, VIVA, TLN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
  • Estonia: ETV 2

Italy’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Mon, 8 Sep
World Cup		Israel vs Italy
Nagyerdei Stadion		fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
Sat, 11 Oct
World Cup		Estonia vs Italy
Tue, 14 Oct
World Cup		Italy vs Israel
Thu, 13 Nov
World Cup		Moldova vs Italy
Sun, 16 Nov
World Cup		Italy vs Norway

