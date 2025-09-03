Group I European qualifications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup included the September 5 match between Italy and Estonia. The event will take place in the Gewiss Stadium in Italy. With a more formidable team and home-field advantage, Italy was supposed to cruise to victory. The Italy vs Estonia match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Italy vs Estonia date & kick-off time

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025

Friday, 5 September 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Where to watch Italy vs Estonia

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, VIVA, TLN

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, VIVA, TLN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

RaiPlay, RAI 1 Estonia: ETV 2

Italy’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Mon, 8 Sep

World Cup Israel vs Italy

Nagyerdei Stadion fuboTV,

Amazon Prime Video Sat, 11 Oct

World Cup Estonia vs Italy

Tue, 14 Oct

World Cup Italy vs Israel

Thu, 13 Nov

World Cup Moldova vs Italy

Sun, 16 Nov

World Cup Italy vs Norway



You can watch this match live online for free and see Italy’s highlights of the goals.