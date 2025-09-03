Group I European qualifications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup included the September 5 match between Italy and Estonia. The event will take place in the Gewiss Stadium in Italy. With a more formidable team and home-field advantage, Italy was supposed to cruise to victory. The Italy vs Estonia match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
Italy vs Estonia date & kick-off time
- Competition: World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo
Where to watch Italy vs Estonia
- UK: Amazon Prime Video
- USA: ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, VIVA, TLN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
- Estonia: ETV 2
Italy’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Mon, 8 Sep
World Cup
|Israel vs Italy
Nagyerdei Stadion
|fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
|Sat, 11 Oct
World Cup
|Estonia vs Italy
|Tue, 14 Oct
World Cup
|Italy vs Israel
|Thu, 13 Nov
World Cup
|Moldova vs Italy
|Sun, 16 Nov
World Cup
|Italy vs Norway
You can watch this match live online for free and see Italy’s highlights of the goals.