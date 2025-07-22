MLS All Star Team vs LIGA MX All-Stars: How to watch on TV, live stream online

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game connects the premier talents from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX in an eagerly awaited showdown at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium. This marks the fourth encounter between the All-Star teams, as LIGA MX aims for a repeat following their decisive victory in the 2024 edition, while MLS seeks to regain bragging rights on their home turf. The MLS All Star Team vs LIGA MX All-Stars match will kick off at 02:00 UK Time.
When is MLS All Star Team vs LIGA MX All-Stars?
- Competition: Club Friendly
- Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025
- Kick-off: 02:00 UK time
- Venue: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas
What to Watch For
- Lionel Messi headlines the MLS All-Stars and has been in scintillating form, tied atop the MLS scoring chart.
- Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez add international pedigree for Liga MX.
- Both teams feature rising U.S. and Mexican national team prospects alongside seasoned Champions League and World Cup veterans.
- Fans can anticipate fluid tactics, extensive substitutions, and plenty of attacking play from both sides.
What channel is MLS All Star Team vs LIGA MX All-Stars on
- UK: MLS Season Pass, Amazon Prime Video
- USA: MLS Season Pass, SiriusXM FC
- Australia: MLS Season Pass
- Canada: MLS Season Pass
MLS All Star Team vs LIGA MX All-Stars predicted lineups
MLS All Star Team Predicted XI: Dayne St. Clair, Andy Najar, Jakob Glesnes, Miles Robinson, Jordi Alba, Hany Mukhtar, Evander, Max Arfsten, Diego Rossi, Lionel Messi, Sam Surridge
LIGA MX All-Stars Predicted XI: Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes, Sergio Ramos, Willer Ditta, Jesús Gallardo, Juan Brunetta, Rodrigo Dourado, Sergio Canales, Roberto Alvarado, Gilberto Mora, Striker Paulinho