Nantes kick off their 2025/26 Ligue 1 season at home, facing off against the reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain. Nantes narrowly avoided relegation last season and is now aiming to regroup despite limited signings and the departure of promising talent Nathan Zeze. PSG, coming off a treble and a remarkable preseason, are clear favourites and feature a roster filled with international talent. The Nantes vs PSG game will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

What time is Nantes vs PSG kick off?

Competition: French Ligue 1

French Ligue 1 Game Day: Sunday, 17 July 2025

Sunday, 17 July 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau, Nantes

Match Overview

Nantes: Coming into the season opening, Nantes had a terrible preseason, winning only one of five friendlies and losing four in a row. A 3-0 victory against Montpellier was the most recent competitive match.

Paris Saint-Germain: Ranked second in the Club World Cup and Ligue 1 last season. They defeated Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup in preseason, prevailing on penalties following a thrilling comeback.

Overall, PSG have won 32 of 42 home Ligue 1 matches against Nantes, and they haven’t lost a game against Nantes since 2006. In four of the previous five matchups, both teams scored.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG on TV

UK: Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass

Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada Australia: N/A

N/A France: DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Nantes vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Nantes Predicted Lineup (4-3-3):

GK: Anthony Lopes

Anthony Lopes Defenders: Kelvin Amian, Chidozie Awaziem, Tylel Tati, Nicolas Cozza

Kelvin Amian, Chidozie Awaziem, Tylel Tati, Nicolas Cozza Midfield: Louis Leroux, Johann Lepenant, Hyeok-Kyu Kwon

Louis Leroux, Johann Lepenant, Hyeok-Kyu Kwon Attack: Yassine Benhattab, Matthis Abline, Bahereba Guirassy

PSG Predicted Lineup (4-3-3):