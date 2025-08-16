Nantes kick off their 2025/26 Ligue 1 season at home, facing off against the reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain. Nantes narrowly avoided relegation last season and is now aiming to regroup despite limited signings and the departure of promising talent Nathan Zeze. PSG, coming off a treble and a remarkable preseason, are clear favourites and feature a roster filled with international talent. The Nantes vs PSG game will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
What time is Nantes vs PSG kick off?
- Competition: French Ligue 1
- Game Day: Sunday, 17 July 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau, Nantes
Match Overview
Nantes: Coming into the season opening, Nantes had a terrible preseason, winning only one of five friendlies and losing four in a row. A 3-0 victory against Montpellier was the most recent competitive match.
Paris Saint-Germain: Ranked second in the Club World Cup and Ligue 1 last season. They defeated Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup in preseason, prevailing on penalties following a thrilling comeback.
Overall, PSG have won 32 of 42 home Ligue 1 matches against Nantes, and they haven’t lost a game against Nantes since 2006. In four of the previous five matchups, both teams scored.
How to watch Nantes vs PSG on TV
- UK: Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass
- USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
- Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
- Australia: N/A
- France: DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+
How can I watch the highlights?
Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.
Nantes vs PSG Predicted Lineups
Nantes Predicted Lineup (4-3-3):
- GK: Anthony Lopes
- Defenders: Kelvin Amian, Chidozie Awaziem, Tylel Tati, Nicolas Cozza
- Midfield: Louis Leroux, Johann Lepenant, Hyeok-Kyu Kwon
- Attack: Yassine Benhattab, Matthis Abline, Bahereba Guirassy
PSG Predicted Lineup (4-3-3):
- GK: Lucas Chevalier
- Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes
- Midfield: Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz
- Attack: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue