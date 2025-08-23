The much-anticipated Spanish La Liga fixture between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid takes place on August 24, 2025, at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo. The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 20:30 UK Time.
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time
- Competition: Spanish La Liga
- Game Day: Sunday, 24 August 2025
- Kick-off Time: 20:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo
Upcoming Real Madrid Matches on TV
|Date/C
|Game
|Sun, 24 Aug
La Liga
|Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere
|Sat, 30 Aug
La Liga
|Real Madrid vs Mallorca
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
|Sun, 14 Sep
La Liga
|Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
Reale Arena
How can I watch the Real Madrid match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Real Madrid highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.
Where to watch Real Madrid matches on TV
Real Madrid’s matches in the 2025-26 season are broadcast on various TV channels and streaming platforms, depending on the region and competition:
- In the United Kingdom, La Liga matches featuring Real Madrid are primarily shown on Premier Sports and Disney+, with live coverage and pre/post-match analysis.
- UEFA Champions League matches are available on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
- In the United States, Real Madrid La Liga games are streamed live on ESPN+, while Champions League fixtures are shown on CBS Sports and Paramount+.
- In the Middle East and North Africa, matches are broadcast on beIN SPORTS.
- Other international viewers can access games via official La Liga broadcasters like LaLiga TV International or local rights holders.