Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live stream, how to watch on TV

By Time Soccer

The much-anticipated Spanish La Liga fixture between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid takes place on August 24, 2025, at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo. The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 20:30 UK Time.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

  • Competition: Spanish La Liga
  • Game Day: Sunday, 24 August 2025
  • Kick-off Time: 20:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo

Upcoming Real Madrid Matches on TV

Date/CGame
Sun, 24 Aug
La Liga		Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere
Sat, 30 Aug
La Liga		Real Madrid vs Mallorca
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Sun, 14 Sep
La Liga		Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
Reale Arena

How can I watch the Real Madrid match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Real Madrid highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.

Where to watch Real Madrid matches on TV

Real Madrid’s matches in the 2025-26 season are broadcast on various TV channels and streaming platforms, depending on the region and competition:

  • In the United Kingdom, La Liga matches featuring Real Madrid are primarily shown on Premier Sports and Disney+, with live coverage and pre/post-match analysis.
  • UEFA Champions League matches are available on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
  • In the United States, Real Madrid La Liga games are streamed live on ESPN+, while Champions League fixtures are shown on CBS Sports and Paramount+.
  • In the Middle East and North Africa, matches are broadcast on beIN SPORTS.
  • Other international viewers can access games via official La Liga broadcasters like LaLiga TV International or local rights holders.
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

