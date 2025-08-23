The much-anticipated Spanish La Liga fixture between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid takes place on August 24, 2025, at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo. The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 20:30 UK Time.

Upcoming Real Madrid Matches on TV

La Liga Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid

Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere Sat, 30 Aug

La Liga Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Sun, 14 Sep

La Liga Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Reale Arena

How can I watch the Real Madrid match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Real Madrid highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.

Where to watch Real Madrid matches on TV

Real Madrid’s matches in the 2025-26 season are broadcast on various TV channels and streaming platforms, depending on the region and competition: