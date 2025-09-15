On September 16, Real Madrid will play host to Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the UEFA Champions League group phase. Real Madrid has a resounding advantage against the French team, having won each of their last four European encounters. The Real Madrid vs Marseille match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Marseille kick-off time, date and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 16 August 2025

How to watch Real Madrid vs Marseille live stream and TV channel

UK Viewing Options

TV Channel: TNT Sports 1 (available on Sky channel 410).

TNT Sports 1 (available on Sky channel 410). Online Streaming: Discovery+ app (for TNT Sports subscribers).

Discovery+ app (for TNT Sports subscribers). Highlights: TNT Sports’ social media (X/Twitter, YouTube).

US Viewing Options

Online Streaming: Paramount+ (live and on-demand coverage).

Paramount+ (live and on-demand coverage). Broadcast Partner: CBS Sports Golazo Network for pre-/post-match commentary.

Global/Alternative Streaming

Some platforms like TOD TV (Middle East), DRMSPORT, and EMZ Sport offer live streaming with a subscription or free account sign-up, depending on the region.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Form & Recent Results

Real Madrid: Four consecutive wins (all comps), showing strong form under new manager Xabi Alonso. They defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in their latest outing, maintaining confidence with several squad rotations.

Players to Watch

Real Madrid: Key injuries include Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), and Ferland Mendy (thigh). Kylian Mbappe is the main attacking threat, having carried his form into the new season.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Guler, Vini Jr; Mbappe

Marseille predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): De Lange (GK); Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang

