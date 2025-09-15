On September 16, Real Madrid will play host to Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the UEFA Champions League group phase. Real Madrid has a resounding advantage against the French team, having won each of their last four European encounters. The Real Madrid vs Marseille match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.
Real Madrid vs Marseille kick-off time, date and venue
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, 16 August 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
How to watch Real Madrid vs Marseille live stream and TV channel
UK Viewing Options
- TV Channel: TNT Sports 1 (available on Sky channel 410).
- Online Streaming: Discovery+ app (for TNT Sports subscribers).
- Highlights: TNT Sports’ social media (X/Twitter, YouTube).
US Viewing Options
- Online Streaming: Paramount+ (live and on-demand coverage).
- Broadcast Partner: CBS Sports Golazo Network for pre-/post-match commentary.
Global/Alternative Streaming
Some platforms like TOD TV (Middle East), DRMSPORT, and EMZ Sport offer live streaming with a subscription or free account sign-up, depending on the region.
Real Madrid vs Marseille Form & Recent Results
- Real Madrid: Four consecutive wins (all comps), showing strong form under new manager Xabi Alonso. They defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in their latest outing, maintaining confidence with several squad rotations.
- Marseille: A victory and a loss in the first two games of Ligue 1 play has been a mixed bag. A recent 4-0 thrashing of Lorient lifted their confidence before this challenging test and pushed them up the league.
Players to Watch
- Real Madrid: Key injuries include Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), and Ferland Mendy (thigh). Kylian Mbappe is the main attacking threat, having carried his form into the new season.
- Marseille: Mason Greenwood has two goals and three assists in four league appearances, leading their attacking hopes alongside Angel Gomes and Timothy Weah
Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Guler, Vini Jr; Mbappe
Marseille predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): De Lange (GK); Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang
