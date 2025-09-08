Sheffield Wednesday Owner Could Be Forced Out as New Regulator Powers Take Shape

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri could be forced to sell the club within weeks as the new Independent Football Regulator (IFR) prepares to flex its powers for the first time. The announcement comes at a time when fan unrest is growing and the club’s financial troubles continue to mount, making the future of the Championship side a hot topic for supporters and even those following championship betting odds.

In its first major move since the Football Governance Bill became law, the IFR confirmed that it will soon gain the ability to remove “rogue owners” and order them to divest from their clubs. The EFL has previously admitted it does not have such authority, leaving it powerless in situations like Wednesday’s.

Regulator to Move Quickly

The IFR revealed on Thursday that it has opened a five-and-a-half-week consultation on its proposed powers, promising to act swiftly once the process concludes. The news followed comments from EFL chairman Rick Parry, who recently warned owners such as Chansiri that the landscape is about to change dramatically.

“The regulator will be able to order owners to sell clubs within a defined timescale,” Parry told BBC Radio 4, “and if they’re not meeting that commitment then the regulator will be able to appoint a trustee to go in and actually run the club.”

He added that owners might prefer to meet their commitments under the EFL’s current rules rather than face stricter measures once the regulator’s authority is fully in force.

Fan Protests Intensify

Wednesday’s supporters have long been vocal about their dissatisfaction with Chansiri, and protests are ramping up. The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has called for fans to boycott the club’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Grimsby Town on September 16 as a show of frustration with the current ownership.

Their campaign has now been backed by Grimsby’s Mariners Trust, which encouraged travelling supporters to avoid spending money on food and drink inside Hillsborough. They also urged fans to wear last season’s yellow shirt in solidarity with Wednesday’s black-and-gold protest campaign.

“Football clubs belong to their communities and must be protected from poor ownership and management,” the Mariners Trust said.

Financial Woes Mounting

Despite several reported offers to buy the club, Chansiri has so far refused to sell. In the meantime, Wednesday’s financial problems have deepened. The Championship outfit has been hit with multiple embargoes in recent years over unpaid tax bills, late wage payments and debts owed to other clubs.

These ongoing issues have left the Owls in a precarious position both on and off the pitch, fuelling the push for regulatory intervention.

What Happens Next

The IFR’s consultation period will run for just over five weeks, after which it intends to act quickly. For Sheffield Wednesday, that could mean Chansiri being ordered to sell the club sooner rather than later if the regulator determines that his ownership is not in the best interests of the team or its community.

For fans, the hope is that the regulator’s intervention will finally end years of turmoil and uncertainty at Hillsborough. Whether it leads to new ownership and a more stable future remains to be seen, but the message is clear: the era of unchecked ownership in English football is coming to an end.