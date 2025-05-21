SPFL 2025: vs Predictions, Best Odds & Top Betting Offers

The champions group of the Scottish Premiership came to an end this week after Celtic secured its 55th title. This means that the team is now level with its fierce rival Rangers in terms of league trophies. Now, apart from the battle of the top, several Scottish teams also clashed in the relegation group.

From there, St Johnstone relegated to the Championship as 12th placed. Ross County was a bit more fortunate as it’s going to play in the relegation/promotion playoff final against Livingston. Let’s see which team has a better chance of winning and what the bookmakers think of these final two matches.

SPFL Relegation/Promotion Predictions – Using Top Betting Offers to Wager on the Last 2025 SPFL Matches

This year in the SPFL relegation/promotion playoff final, we’ll get to watch Ross County versus Livingston. It’s a battle between the Premiership and the Championship.

They’ll meet up on two separate occasions where the aggregate score will show which one will play in the Premiership next year. Ross County finished 10th during the main round and 11th after the relegation group ended. Some see this team as a favourite to win as it comes from a better and more competitive league.

However, we must not forget that Livingston finished 2nd in the Championship’s main round. This team lost the final match while Falkirk won its last fixture. Such outcomes resulted in Livingston losing the title by 3 points. This sent Livingston to the playoffs semi-finals where it beat Patrick Thistle 4-0 on aggregate.

When we compare both teams’ forms we’ll notice which one is in favour. Ross County failed to win a single match in its last 9 fixtures. Livingston, on the other hand, won 7 out of its last 9 events.

This shows us that the team from the Championship is in a much better state than the club from the Scottish Premiership. As such, we predict that Livingston will secure a promotion via the playoffs final.

Many Scottish football fans believe that this club will easily win in the first match, which it plays at home. Punters share the same thoughts as they are also backing Livingston. Some of them even use top betting offers as a way to potentially earn extra if their wagers go through.

The Best SPFL Odds – How Big Are the Odds at the Bookmakers?

Online bookmakers follow trends and the number of bets placed on the featured playoffs to calculate the odds. They use similar software programs to generate odds and keep them adjusted and up-to-date. As such, when we compare the odds from different sportsbooks, we won’t notice big differences.

When it comes to picking a favourite for the first playoff match, all of them go towards Livingston. The odds for this team to win go from 2.20 (6/5) to 2.30 (13/10).

On the other hand, the odds for Ross County to come victorious range between 3.00 (2/1) and 3.23 (29/13). Bookmakers give similar odds for a draw in this match. The featured real-time odds go from 3.1 (21/10) to 3.30 (23/10).

Now, in terms of qualifying for the next season of the Scottish Premiership, bookmakers pick Ross County as favourite. The odds for this team to win the playoffs go from 1.67 (4/6) to 1.70 (7/10). As for Livingston, they range between 2.05 (21/20) and 2.10 (11/10).

We should note that these odds may change depending on the outcome of the first playoff match. Cautious punters would stick to betting match after match rather than wager on a team to qualify.

Final Words

If we analyse the forms and how the teams play all season, we would pick Livngston to win the playoffs. We must not forget that this team beat Ross County during an away match of the Scottish Cup 1/16 finals. Plus, Livingston won the Scottish Challenge Cup and nearly got the Scottish Championship title.

However, if we check the bookmakers’ odds, we’ll notice that they only favour Livingston for the first match. These betting sites give Ross County a better chance of remaining in the Premiership than relegation.

But, we believe that the bookmakers will adjust their odds if Livingston wins the first match. In the end, it’s up to the punters to wager how they believe the playoffs would go.