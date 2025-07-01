Tennis Discount Code: How To Save on Training Gear for Beginners

Tennis is a beloved sport, and its popularity is surging to new heights. More and more people are tuning in to matches, picking up rackets, and joining tennis clubs. This could be attributed to its safe and accessible nature, given you can enjoy it on private courts, or in local public spaces. Moreover, it can be played at any age, from young children to retirees.

But there’s no denying that it’s a fairly expensive sport. Without the know-how to save on gear and practice sessions, the costs can add up quickly, scaring away aspirin tennis players. Luckily, there are proven tactics to get into this awesome sport inexpensively. Read on below for the details.

Use Tennis Discount Codes

Many suppliers of tennis gear, like Tennis Warehouse and others, offer discount codes to encourage fans to make purchases. The easiest way to find these promo codes is by browsing sites that compile available promotions. Some of these sites list coupon codes from different brands while others focus on a specific brand. For instance, if you admire gear from ADV Tennis, which is known for quality, durability, and function, it’s best to narrow down your search to the best ADV Tennis discount codes.

Discount codes typically give you a percentage or some fixed amount off your total purchase. On the other hand, promo codes generally highlight special offers like buy-one-get-one-free. You can also make use of free shipping coupons through which you can have tennis gear delivered straight to your door without any extra shipping fees.

Another strategy is deal stacking, where you use a mix of coupons, promo codes, and discounts to save as much as possible on a single purchase. This could be a combination of manufacturer coupons, store coupons, loyalty program discounts, and promotional codes. Also, consider hunting for discounts on special days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, as sellers set up promotions and sales around these dates.

To redeem your tennis gear code, simply add any items you’d like to purchase to your shopping basket. Then, on the checkout page, enter your discount code and click ‘Apply.’ Otherwise, if you’re shopping in a physical store, present the code to the cashier and they’ll do the necessary.

Buy Now and Pay Later

Afterpay solutions allow you to split your purchase into several interest-free payments. This is an ideal option if you don’t have the funds to pay for the entire purchase upfront.

With Afterpay, you can still get discounts on your purchases, and you’ll receive your order just like with any other payment method.

Earn Loyalty Points

Many tennis brands run loyalty programs to hook fans into making repeat purchases. You can earn points when you make any of the following actions:

Purchase a product: Points may be calculated for every dollar spent

Refer a friend

Review a product

Follow the brand’s socials

Share the brand’s posts on social media

Sign up for their newsletter

Participate in surveys

Attend brand events or workshops

Download and use the brand’s app

The more you accumulate the points, the cheaper it’ll be to purchase tennis gear. Just make sure to keep track of the expiry date, so your loyalty points aren’t lost just like that.

Buy an Aluminium Racquet

Aluminum tennis racquets normally sell in the USDD$15 to USD$20 range. They may not have the same flexibility as graphite or titanium racquets, but they’re still pretty operable for beginners.

However, as you advance in your skills, you might feel the need to acquire higher-end racquets, which may help you improve your technique.

Buy Tennis Balls in Bulk

Buying tennis balls in bulk can save you some extra cash. For example, whereas one can of decent quality tennis balls can cost about USD$10, a case of tennis balls with 24 cans could cost something like USD$200, saving you USD$40.

Learn How To String Your Own Racquet

Stringing your own racquet is a shrewd way to save cash in your tennis hobby pursuit. Taking your racquet to a pro shop for re-stringing costs you some dollars for the service. But by doing it yourself, you save the entire service fee.

But do note that purchasing the restringing machine might cost quite some money at first. You can recover the initial purchase costs after a year or so.

Buys Used Tennis Gear

It’s not always a must to purchase brand-new gear. Many pro tennis players surrender their gear after just a few weeks or months of use. Being a popular sport, you can expect thousands of used gear at any one time, from tennis shoes to racquets, balls, costumes, etc. This means you can get high-quality stuff at a fraction of their normal sale price.

There are plenty of online marketplaces, such as eBay and Craiglist, where you can find great deals. Local sports stores also stock secondhand gear. Just be careful to inspect whatever gear you intend to buy before making a purchase to ensure they’re in good condition.

Buy Pressureless Tennis Balls

Pressureless tennis balls last much longer than standard ones. They don’t lose their bounce with time as is the case with pressurized tennis balls. You can use the pressureless tennis balls for practicing against walls, practicing serves, and using them with ball machines. But for matches, you may want to turn back to standard tennis balls.

Conclusion

Whereas tennis is touted as an expensive sport, there are many strategies to save money on gear. For any item you want to acquire, always ask yourself how you can save a coin or two. This could be through discounts, loyalty points, buying secondhand, or wise choice of materials. Saving money in these ways will let you enjoy the sport without financial strain.