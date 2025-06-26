The Best Teams to Watch for Betting in the 2025 EPL Season

The 2025/26 EPL season is about to start, and passionate football fans from England and beyond wait for the 16th of August more than for their birthday. Sports lovers are not the only ones excited about the upcoming contest; bettors are inspired to learn pre-match statistics and think over their future predictions. Some clubs stay ahead of their competitors, and learning what’s best for positive betting experiences is critical for informed decisions.

Familiarise yourself with the top EPL teams to wager on in 2025 and important factors to watch for before engaging in this risky entertainment.

Manchester City

The FC has been one of the leading English clubs for years, and it continues to maintain this reputation. With Pep Guardiola as a coach, Manchester United is projected to show excellent results in the 2025 season. Finding the team’s matches in non-GamStop online casinos is easy, as top bookmakers always cover major competitions. The team is often the favourite, so predicting its win won’t bring significant cash prizes.

Instead, punters should focus on micro betting opportunities and wager on specific occurrences during the contest. Anytime goalscorer is among the most beneficial solutions: star players, including Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Combining several smaller bets into one and placing complex predictions can work out with Man City and result in higher wins than the simple moneyline market.

Liverpool

No top list can be full without Liverpool, which is leading the EPL and is projected to remain one of the standout clubs after the upcoming season. Arne Slot, the new team’s manager, is working on adjusting the strategy and building chemistry between the veterans and new members.

He introduced a new system with a high-energy pressing system, which allowed Liverpool to get 25 wins with only 4 losses. Mohammed Salah is the undisputed squad’s leader and a popular choice for betting lovers. Liverpool is one of the best goals for punters: many users opt for the outright winner market or top-two. Like Man City, Liverpool is a frequent favourite during football matches, so bettors are recommended to discover varied opportunities.

Newcastle United

This team hasn’t been used to showing exceptional performance and definitely didn’t top the EPL top list, but the landscape has changed significantly in the last few seasons. Alexander Isak joined the football club in 2022, and since then, a successful period has been witnessed. The Swedish striker scored 23 goals and is the second-leading EPL player, right behind the legendary Salah.

Bettors should consider wagering on individual athletes’ performances. Besides, Newcastle United has been focusing on its defensive forces, which makes them one of the prime squads to watch during the 2025 season. Being the underdog against stronger competitors like Liverpool or Manchester City, the team can show better results this year, offering more options for passionate punters.

Arsenal

Another top-rated English club continues to evolve in 2025: Mikel Arteta demonstrates strong leadership and the ability to bring more wins to the club. Last year’s 91-goal campaign has become a success, and Arsenal is projected to stick to a similar strategy in the future. Emerging talents acquired by the squad will become a fresh breath: the dynamic performance of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Players boast a blend of defensive and strong attacking skills, which is why bookmakers are confident that Arsenal will be at the top this season. Goal handicaps and moneyline are a good choice for punters, especially in matches with mid-table or bottom-tier teams.

Nottingham Forest

Compared to the leading football clubs mentioned above, Nottingham Forest is a clear underdog that lacks international popularity. For years of its existence, the team hasn’t appeared on the top list, but the situation is about to change. In 2024, the squad updated its play style and created a unique counter-attacking strategy.

Chris Wood, the leading Nottingham Forest player, had the best season of his entire career with 20 goals. The football club can’t compete for the champion’s title, but it is still a valuable contender in the top six and different European qualification markets. Wagering on the FC’s win over obviously stronger rivals is not the best solution, but learn what your chosen online bookmaker offers and focus on micro-betting.

The Final Word

The 2025/26 EPL season is predicted to be thrilling for both casual viewers and bettors. Are you a passionate fan of Manchester United, or would you like to support the promising Nottingham Forest? In any case, punters can find multiple betting opportunities outside of the typical moneyline market. While predicting the team’s win is exciting, UK football punters are using GamStop to ensure they maintain control and avoid potential gambling issues. Don’t hesitate to discover more alternatives to boost your chances. A detailed analysis and a responsible approach to this entertainment are always the key, so keep a cold mind and learn more about the contenders before placing your first EPL bet.