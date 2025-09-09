The biggest wins in FC Nantes betting: unforgettable moments

Les Canaris supporters, like sports betting enthusiasts, have sometimes witnessed surprising results, offering memorable winnings to those who believed in their team. Whether through unexpected exploits or spectacular comebacks, certain FC Nantes matches have made betting history.

In this article, we explore three iconic encounters where bettors won high odds.

The unlikely victory against PSG (2004): a feat at La Beaujoire

At the time, PSG, reinforced by players such as Pauleta, dominated Ligue 1, while Nantes struggled to avoid relegation. The odds for a Nantes victory were sky-high, often around 5.00 to 6.00, reflecting the little hope given to Les Canaris.

From the kick-off, Nantes surprised everyone with their intensity. Under the leadership of coach Loïc Amisse, the team adopted a rigorous defensive strategy, with Mickaël Landreau commanding in goal. In the 35th minute, Viorel Moldovan opportunistically opened the scoring with a deflected shot after a poorly cleared corner. PSG pushed hard in the second half, but the Nantes defence, led by Nicolas Savinaud, held firm. In the 82nd minute, a lightning counterattack led by Grégory Pujol sealed the fate of the match: 2-0. This unexpected result brought substantial winnings to bettors who had bet on an FC Nantes victory.

Archives from the time, notably reports from L’Équipe, confirm the scale of this surprise, with glowing comments on Nantes’ fighting spirit. This match remains a symbol of the Canaries’ fighting spirit, even in a difficult season for FC Nantes in terms of the league table.

The comeback against Marseille (1999): a legendary remontada

On 29 May 1999, on the last day of the 1998-1999 season, FC Nantes hosted Olympique de Marseille in a tense atmosphere. Marseille, in the running for the title, were heavy favourites with odds of around 1.50, while Nantes, well placed in the FC Nantes rankings (7th), had nothing left to play for. The odds for a Nantes victory were often over 4.50, attracting daring bettors.

The match started badly for Les Canaris. In the 20th minute, Robert Pirès opened the scoring for OM, boosting the confidence of the Marseille supporters. But Nantes, spurred on by their coach Raynald Denoueix and the legendary “Nantes style of play”, fought back. In the 38th minute, Olivier Monterrubio equalised with a sumptuous long-range strike. In the second half, the atmosphere at La Beaujoire became electric. In the 75th minute, Antoine Sibierski, well served by Eric Carrière, gave Nantes the lead. Then, in the 89th minute, a penalty converted by Mickaël Landreau sealed a 3-1 victory. This match perfectly illustrates why Nantes’ transfer policy at the time, focused on technical players such as Monterrubio and Carrière, led to such spectacular performances.

The clash against Monaco (2016): a surprise at the start of the season

In the FC Nantes rankings, Les Canaris were coming off a mediocre season (14th), while Monaco was aiming for the podium. The odds for a Nantes victory were around 5.50, with bookmakers betting on Monaco’s dominance.

However, from the opening minutes, Nantes imposed their rhythm. Under René Girard, the team relied on a solid defence with Diego Carlos and a combative midfield led by Valentin Rongier. In the 30th minute, Emiliano Sala opened the scoring with a powerful header following a precise cross from Léo Dubois. Monaco reacted, but decisive saves by Rémy Riou and a crossbar saved Nantes. In the second half, Monaco dominated but lacked realism. Against all odds, the score remained 1-0. This match also marked a turning point for Nantes in the transfer market, with players such as Sala and Dubois attracting the attention of European recruiters.