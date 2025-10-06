What makes English football extremely interesting is the historic rivals that have separated fans for years, not necessarily as a result of just football reasons, but for various other factors, driving the clubs away from one another. The English game is world famous for the fierce battles and hatred on and off the pitch between certain clubs, making many fixtures ones to look out for each year. Rivalries can be the result of numerous factors, whether it dates back to political standpoints, disagreements on land, or a simple factor of a controversial match, a game is always elevated by passion from both players and fans.

With that being said, BoyleSports, who offer blackjack online games, will be taking a look at the most intense rivalries in English football.

Liverpool v Manchester United

What had originally stemmed from a rivalry based on economic and industrial competition during the industrial revolution, the Liverpool v Manchester United rivalry is anticipated each year by football fans around the world, not just the participating clubs. Over the years, the two clubs have cemented themselves as the most successful in England, with Liverpool taking the edge in terms of major trophies. In head-to-head fixtures, United have taken the most wins; however, in recent years, a divide has formed in terms of competition between the two. While the odd close game comes from this rivalry, Liverpool’s recent success has shone while Manchester United struggles, seeing results such as 0-5, 4-0 and even 7-0 all going Liverpool’s way in the last 4 years. There have been many iconic moments in these matchups, but as of late, Mohammad Salah has taken centre stage at both Old Trafford and Anfield, becoming the top scorer in the fixture, even netting a hat-trick in front of the Manchester crowd. The fierce nature on and off the pitch is set to continue for years to come.

Millwall v West Ham United

Despite being a match-up we don’t see too often as of late, Millwall v West Ham United is an incredibly passionate and somewhat dangerous game. Despite only playing each other around 100 times, the rivalry is deeply rooted in the club’s history, dating back to the 1800s. Both teams started out on the docks, with the rivalry becoming fiery based on who got what work and contracts. On the pitch, the games produced passion and almost violence, which soon transmitted to the fans, even after both clubs moved. Hooliganism is a massive part of the rivalry, with battles off the pitch occurring much more frequently than on, posing an issue each time the two clubs come to face off against each other. As of 2025, Millwall lead the race for the most wins in a head-to-head; however, West Ham United have the last laugh, being one division above their rivals, and even getting their hands on a European trophy. The last time the teams faced off was in 2012, with West Ham taking a 2-1 win in the Championship. Despite it being over 10 years since the two played, the rivalry is still intense and much awaited for the next meeting.

Sunderland v Newcastle United

The Tyne and Wear derby is one of the most action packed and intense rivalries in England, with extremely passionate fans. Action-packed football, combined with aggressive hatred from fans, makes the game interesting and one that is highly anticipated by fans around the world. After Newcastle’s relegation in 2016 and Sunderland’s relegation in 2017, the game has not been played in a Premier League matchup in almost 10 years, but with Sunderland’s promotion back to the top flight, we will finally get to see the two teams face off once more. The rivalry began as a result of the English Civil War, and was only fuelled further by competition when it came to industries and work. In head to head fixtures, Newcastle currently lead by 1 win, but both clubs remain in a deadlock when it comes to the Premier League. Some iconic players have featured for either side, making massive impacts in the Premier League era, including Alan Shearer, Coloccini, and Kevin Nolan being big for Newcastle, and Jermaine Defoe, Kevin Phillips, Lee Cattermole, and fan favourite Fabio Borini, nicknamed ‘The Mag Slayer’. During the time of the Premier League, Newcastle has seen the biggest victory, battering Sunderland 5-1; however, Sunderland has seen the most success in the games as of late, winning 6 in a row from 2013 to 2015. As Sunderland start to enjoy their new life in the top flight, it is setting up for an interesting Tyne and Wear derby that may be closer than people initially would have thought.

Honourable Mentions

England has plenty of top tier rivalries that are fiercely entertaining, with histories built into the roots of clubs. There are many more that could have been mentioned, including: