Top 5 Premier League Games that Got Fans Betting in 2025

The Premier League is among the major events for football lovers in the UK and beyond, consistently keeping fans excited for many seasons in a row. Besides the opportunity to witness the performance of the leading English clubs, viewers often prefer to place a bet on their preferred team. Wagering on the EPL adds excitement and provides the chance to win real money, so it’s not surprising that many opt for this entertainment.

The first Premier League games for the 2025/26 season are scheduled for August, but some contests are already behind. What are the matchups that created a lot of noise among betting fans this year?

Everton vs Liverpool on 12th February

This match was among the most anticipated Premier League events, and football fans’ expectations became a reality in Goodison Park. Although playing an away match, Liverpool was an undisputed favourite in casinos not on GamStop and had a massive winning potential. The Merseyside Derby, describing the never-ending rivalry between the two renowned teams, was volatile and stressful for viewers.

The contest ended with a 2-2 result: a decisive goal by James Tarkowski, Everton’s captain, brought the draw. It happened in the added time, almost immediately after Mohammed Salah scored, being confident that he had already secured Liverpool’s win. Bettors had multiple opportunities during the match. The high tension and dynamic action opened up a lot of beneficial wagering options. Many focused on in-play predictions, as everything changed really fast.

Manchester City vs Arsenal on 2nd February

This year’s contest between the two leading clubs attracted a lot of attention from football fans in the UK and many other countries. The growing interest in GamStop trends in UK football reflects how betting behaviour is shifting around such major events. The previous Arsenal vs Man City match ended in a 1-1 draw, so the clubs had pretty equal chances of winning. The competition in February was a surprise for most passionate sports lovers, as Arsenal triumphantly got the champion’s title by scoring five goals.

Bookmaker odds initially demonstrated a close contest, but sharp punters who selected moneyline bets were the most successful ones. This match showed Arsenal’s development, and experienced punters predict that the team will remain at the top in the upcoming season.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on 8th March

Nottingham Forest isn’t at the top of the EPL rankings, so no one supposed it would be able to beat the leading team. Manchester City was a clear favourite in March, but their opponent proved that betting on underdogs sometimes brings value. The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Nottingham Forest, who demonstrated consistency and attacking strength. Punters who wagered on the favourite got into a betting trap. Prop bets have been in demand during the match: live predictions on the underdog winning by one goal ahead were a common choice for users searching for instant winning opportunities.

Everton vs Manchester United on 22nd February

February was rich in tough Premier League matches, and the competition between Everton and Manchester United attracted millions of viewers. Everton has struggled with a losing streak in previous years, but the team recovered and appeared as a favourite this year. Manchester United being an underdog is something unusual for the betting sector, but we have what we have.

The match ended with a draw, but the 2-2 eventual score was a magnet for punters. Many viewers still considered that the two clubs have equal winning chances, so betting options like “both teams to score” and “double chance” were the most popular among British users. Those unsure about how the game unfolded can take a closer look through the Manchester United match highlights to see what made the betting landscape so active. Everton’s improved attack also encouraged many risk-seekers to select prop bets, which eventually appeared beneficial.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on 3rd April

Chelsea entered this contest as a favourite in the moneyline, despite Tottenham Hotspur playing at home. Both teams had a solid defence, so the tactical game was really thrilling. Chelsea won the match by scoring one goal and closing the Spurs’ chance to go beyond the qualification round.

However, the underdog has still shown impressive performance, so its fans anticipate better results during the upcoming season. It was pretty evident that we wouldn’t see many goals during the contest, so many punters selected the “under 2.5 goals” and “clean sheet” markets. These options appeared more beneficial for bettors since predicting the winner wouldn’t have brought massive cash prizes on bookmaker sites — especially when compared to betting opportunities available at casinos ohne OASIS, where players often enjoy more freedom and better odds.

Final Words

The 2025 Premier League main season is ahead, but several spectacular matches have been played at the beginning of the year. The underdog’s victory in the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City contest set the tone for the following competitions and brought hope that lesser-known teams can maintain their EPL leadership. The drama on the field and unpredictable outcomes brought more betting opportunities.

This year, punters favoured in-play wagers and individual player predictions, complemented by traditional moneyline and clean sheet markets. The season is approaching, so bettors have time to analyse the pre-match landscape and think over their future strategies.