Uruguay vs Bolivia: How to watch live, stream link free

Uruguay is set to face Bolivia on Thursday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking their second consecutive Copa America campaign as matchday two action comes to a close for Group C.

Uruguay is determined to achieve a favourable result against a team with the lowest seed in the competition. La Celeste is determined to succeed in this tournament and establish themselves as the most accomplished team in Copa America’s history. They have been placed in the same group as Bolivia, Panama, and the USA.

Meanwhile, in their most recent match, the Bolivian national football team lost to the United States by a score of 2-0. Six of their past eight matches in all tournaments have been losses.

What time is Uruguay vs Bolivia kickoff?

Date: Thursday, June 27

Thursday, June 27 Time: 6 pm ET

What TV channel is Uruguay vs Bolivia on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Bolivia: Unitel, COTEOR

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

Uruguay: AUF TV, DGO

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

22/11/ 20 23 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 3 – 0 Bolivia

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 3 – 0 Bolivia 16/11/ 20 21 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Bolivia 3 – 0 Uruguay

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Bolivia 3 – 0 Uruguay 06/09/ 20 21 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 4 – 2 Bolivia

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 4 – 2 Bolivia 24/06/2021 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Bolivia 0 – 2 Uruguay

Possible line-ups

Uruguay starting lineup: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, de Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez

Bolivia starting lineup: Viscarra; Je. Segredo, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Justiniano; Medina, Terceros, Saucedo, Villamil; Ramallo, Miranda