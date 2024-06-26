Uruguay vs Bolivia: How to watch live, stream link free

Uruguay is set to face Bolivia on Thursday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking their second consecutive Copa America campaign as matchday two action comes to a close for Group C.
Uruguay is determined to achieve a favourable result against a team with the lowest seed in the competition. La Celeste is determined to succeed in this tournament and establish themselves as the most accomplished team in Copa America’s history. They have been placed in the same group as Bolivia, Panama, and the USA.
Meanwhile, in their most recent match, the Bolivian national football team lost to the United States by a score of 2-0. Six of their past eight matches in all tournaments have been losses.
What time is Uruguay vs Bolivia kickoff?
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Time: 6 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
What TV channel is Uruguay vs Bolivia on?
The 2024 Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:
- Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
- Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
- Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
- ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
- DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
- Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Bolivia: Unitel, COTEOR
- Canada: TSN, RDS
- Mexico: Azteca
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Spain: Movistar
- UK: Premier Sports
- Uruguay: AUF TV, DGO
- USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 22/11/2023 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 3 – 0 Bolivia
- 16/11/2021 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Bolivia 3 – 0 Uruguay
- 06/09/2021 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 4 – 2 Bolivia
- 24/06/2021 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Bolivia 0 – 2 Uruguay
Possible line-ups
Uruguay starting lineup: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, de Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez
Bolivia starting lineup: Viscarra; Je. Segredo, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Justiniano; Medina, Terceros, Saucedo, Villamil; Ramallo, Miranda