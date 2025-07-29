Watch Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Free: Preview and Lineups

In a preseason friendly at Leimbachstadion, Borussia Dortmund will take on Sportfreunde Siegen. The hosts are aiming to build on a strong start to the season and secure a high-profile victory, while Dortmund is gearing up for the Bundesliga after their successful performance at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 17:30 UK Time.

Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time

Competition: Club Friendly

Club Friendly Game Day: Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 Kick-off: 07:30 UK Time

07:30 UK Time Stadium: Leimbachstadion, Siegen

After a 3-0 victory over Rodinghausen in their previous match, Sportfreunde Siegen will now take on Dortmund, a powerhouse in the Bundesliga. Their recent record has been inconsistent (L-L-L-W in the previous five), so a solid home performance will be crucial for confidence.

Under Niko Kovač, Borussia Dortmund made a number of changes to their roster this summer, after their quarterfinal elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. Injuries and new additions make this friendly a good warmup for August’s return to competition.

How to watch Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

ESPN+, ESPN App Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport News HD, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Top Event

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport News HD, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Top Event Australia: N/A

N/A Canada: N/A

Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund probable squads

Sportfreunde Siegen probable lineup (4-3-3): Ospelt, Ticha, Hodroj, Mayer, Kammerbauer, Willms, Brock, Saghiri, Santo, Kader, Tokac

Borussia Dortmund probable lineup (3-5-2): Kobel, Süle, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Bellingham, Sabitzer, Brandt, Svensson, Guirassy, Adeyemi