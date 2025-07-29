HomeNews

Watch Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Free: Preview and Lineups

By Time Soccer

In a preseason friendly at Leimbachstadion, Borussia Dortmund will take on Sportfreunde Siegen. The hosts are aiming to build on a strong start to the season and secure a high-profile victory, while Dortmund is gearing up for the Bundesliga after their successful performance at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 17:30 UK Time.

Soccer ball

Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time

  • Competition: Club Friendly
  • Game Day: Wednesday, 30 July 2025
  • Kick-off: 07:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Leimbachstadion, Siegen

After a 3-0 victory over Rodinghausen in their previous match, Sportfreunde Siegen will now take on Dortmund, a powerhouse in the Bundesliga. Their recent record has been inconsistent (L-L-L-W in the previous five), so a solid home performance will be crucial for confidence.

Under Niko Kovač, Borussia Dortmund made a number of changes to their roster this summer, after their quarterfinal elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. Injuries and new additions make this friendly a good warmup for August’s return to competition.

How to watch Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund on TV

  • UK: N/A
  • USA: ESPN+, ESPN App
  • Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport News HD, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Top Event
  • Australia: N/A
  • Canada: N/A

Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund probable squads

Sportfreunde Siegen probable lineup (4-3-3): Ospelt, Ticha, Hodroj, Mayer, Kammerbauer, Willms, Brock, Saghiri, Santo, Kader, Tokac

Borussia Dortmund probable lineup (3-5-2): Kobel, Süle, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Bellingham, Sabitzer, Brandt, Svensson, Guirassy, Adeyemi

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2025 Time Soccer