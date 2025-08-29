HomeFootball on TV

Nottingham Forest aims to maintain their impressive start to the season as they host a West Ham team that has struggled in the Premier League thus far. The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United match will kick off at 14:00 UK Time.

The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Where is Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United playing?

  • Competition: English Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, 31 August 2025
  • Kick-off: 14:00 UK time
  • Stadium: The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

How to watch Nottingham vs West Ham live

  • UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports+
  • USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport

West Ham United’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Sat, 13 Sep
Premier League		West Ham vs Tottenham
London Stadium		Sky Sports
Sat, 20 Sep
Premier League		West Ham vs Crystal Palace
London Stadium		Sky Sports
Mon, 29 Sep
Premier League		Everton vs West Ham
Hill Dickinson Stadium		Sky Sports
Sat, 4 Oct
Premier League		Arsenal vs West Ham
Emirates Stadium		Sky Sports
Sat, 18 Oct
Premier League		West Ham vs Brentford
London Stadium

You can watch this match live online for free and see West Ham United highlights of the goals.

