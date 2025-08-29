Nottingham Forest aims to maintain their impressive start to the season as they host a West Ham team that has struggled in the Premier League thus far. The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United match will kick off at 14:00 UK Time.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United playing?

How to watch Nottingham vs West Ham live

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports+

West Ham United’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Sat, 13 Sep

Premier League West Ham vs Tottenham

London Stadium Sky Sports Sat, 20 Sep

Premier League West Ham vs Crystal Palace

London Stadium Sky Sports Mon, 29 Sep

Premier League Everton vs West Ham

Hill Dickinson Stadium Sky Sports Sat, 4 Oct

Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham

Emirates Stadium Sky Sports Sat, 18 Oct

Premier League West Ham vs Brentford

London Stadium

