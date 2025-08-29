Nottingham Forest aims to maintain their impressive start to the season as they host a West Ham team that has struggled in the Premier League thus far. The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United match will kick off at 14:00 UK Time.
Where is Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United playing?
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Sunday, 31 August 2025
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK time
- Stadium: The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
How to watch Nottingham vs West Ham live
- UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports+
- USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
West Ham United’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sat, 13 Sep
Premier League
|West Ham vs Tottenham
London Stadium
|Sky Sports
|Sat, 20 Sep
Premier League
|West Ham vs Crystal Palace
London Stadium
|Sky Sports
|Mon, 29 Sep
Premier League
|Everton vs West Ham
Hill Dickinson Stadium
|Sky Sports
|Sat, 4 Oct
Premier League
|Arsenal vs West Ham
Emirates Stadium
|Sky Sports
|Sat, 18 Oct
Premier League
|West Ham vs Brentford
London Stadium
You can watch this match live online for free and see West Ham United highlights of the goals.