What Is Over/Under In Soccer Betting: All You Need To Know

Betting on soccer matches is incredibly popular online and there are various angles and markets to utilize when getting involved in the action.

Matches take place regularly throughout the year, with competitions such as the Premier League and Champions League being watched by billions around the globe.

These matches are typically the most popular for betting purposes, and sportsbooks will typically offer a vast number of wagering options. However, one of the most popular markets available focuses around the over and under options. You can check more information about odds here: https://www.youbet.com/soccer/odds/

You can find out more about this type of bet, and how you can enhance your chances of winning returns here.

What is Over/Under Betting?

Over/Under betting is a type of market that enables bettors to wager on whether there will be more or less of a certain factor in a 90-minute match.

The benchmark total will be set by the sportsbook, and the gambler will then place their stake on over or under whether they believe there will be more or less the number set by the sportsbook.

Types of Over/Under Bets

There is a selection of different options when wagering on the over/under market, but all will focus on a combined total inside 90 minutes. The most popular is goals.

For example, as sportsbook may set a benchmark of 2.5, and bettors can place on whether more or less will be scored in 90 minutes. If you believe there will be at least three goals scored between the teams, a bet can be placed on over 2.5. Meanwhile, if you believe two or fewer goals will be scored you will put your stake on under.

As well as total goals, bettors can also wager on the number of corners, cards, and corners. Each follows the same process as the goals option mentioned above, but the benchmarked number will alter.

For example, the total will be much higher when betting on over/under corners. However, if you wage on over 11.5 corners, returns will be awarded if at least 12 corners are awarded during a 90 minute match.

Why is Over/Under Betting Popular?

Betting on the over/under markets is incredibly popular among experienced and newcomers to betting on soccer.

For the latter, it is prominent due to there being no need to accurately predict the winner of the match, as you will be relying on purely one factor. For experienced bettors, it is also a lucrative betting option if they are looking to gain sustained returns for their selections.

Betting on the match result can often lead to shock results, as major competitions such as the Premier League and La Liga can be unpredictable, even when the best teams in the competition are playing.

Therefore, having the ability to bet on the total number of goals, corners, and cards means that gamblers can make more statistically-minded decisions when making their selections.

What Should You Consider When Betting on Over/Under?

Betting on the over/under markets is most popular because it is the most straightforward to understand. However, there is still a knack to getting winnings when making selections on the market.

Like when assessing the match result selections, bettors should examine the latest team results, and upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, bettors should also examine the latest team news, as a star striker being ruled out a match could limit his chances of scoring goals. It is also worthwhile assessing the players that are a booking away from a suspension.

These players could opt to take it easier in a certain match, especially if there is a risk of missing a key upcoming fixture on the schedule. Over/under bettors are also able to use stats to make more informed decisions.

You can assess the seasonal averages for all teams in terms of cards, corners, and goals before making selections. Assessing the averages per 90 could pinpoint areas of value when making selections.

Head-to-head records should also be considered before making a selection, as there may be trends for high-scoring fixtures that could offer value in an over selection when assessing the total goals market.

Cons of Over/Under Betting

Like all soccer betting markets, there are also limitations to betting on the over and under markets. One of the most striking is the fact that there is typically less chance of winning big returns on selections.

Selections in the over/under markets are typically a shade of odds-on, meaning that only parlay selections could potentially see lucrative returns being won. Furthermore, bettors find themselves becoming too reliant on the stats.

This could be a downfall, as even high-scoring teams are prone to an off-day. However, it can be a hugely enjoyable betting market to take advantage of when making selections on the soccer.

But, it is always important to do the required research to ensure that you stand an enhanced chance of gaining returns.