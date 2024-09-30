West Brom, currently at the top of the league, will seek to enhance their Championship promotion prospects as Middlesbrough comes to The Hawthorns on Tuesday. The West Brom vs Middlesbrough match will kick off at 20:00 UK time.

Following seven rounds of competition, West Brom stands at the pinnacle of the table, accumulating 16 points through five victories and one draw. They hold a one-point advantage over three teams that are positioned directly below them ahead of this round. Middlesbrough currently occupies the eighth position, holding a total of 11 points, which places them three points shy of the top-six teams. West Brom suffered a 3-2 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, marking their first loss of the league season. They secured five victories and one draw in the initial six rounds and continue to hold the lead at the top of the standings.

The Baggies have an outstanding record, with two victories and one tie in their three league home matches this season. Middlesbrough will be hoping to make a mark after their 2-0 victory over Stoke last weekend. Boro’s season has been uneventful so far, with two wins, two draws, and two losses in their past six league matches. Similarly dismal is Middlesbrough’s away record, as they’ve gone winless in their last three league matches on the road. They failed to score in each of those losses, which raised questions about their performance on this trip.

What time is West Brom vs Middlesbrough kick-off?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Tuesday, 1 October, 2024

Tuesday, 1 October, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Where to watch West Brom vs Middlesbrough

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

How to watch West Brom vs Middlesbrough live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough predicted lineups

West Brom predicted lineup: Alex Palmer, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Torbjørn Heggem, Uros Racic, Ousmane Diakité, Tom Fellows, John Swift, Karlan Grant, Josh Maja.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup: Seny Dieng, Luke Ayling, George Edmundson, Anfernee Dijksteel, Neto Borges, Aidan Morris, Hayden Hackney, Ben Doak, Riley McGree, Finn Azaz, Emmanuel Latte Lath.