Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal stream on TV

The UEFA Champions League game between Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur will is scheduled for September 16, 2025. The match takes place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be the group stage opener. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

A 3-0 victory against West Ham is only one example of Tottenham Hotspur’s good recent record. James Madison and Dejan Kulusevski are major injury worries.

Despite their recent 2-0 loss to Atletico, Villarreal still has offensive alternatives and European experience. With injuries, Pau Cabanes and Logan Costa will miss time.

When to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal playing?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal live

UK: Amazon Prime Video, tabii

Amazon Prime Video, tabii USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Tottenham vs Villarreal Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Tottenham predicted lineup (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Xavi Simons

Villarreal predicted lineup (4-4-2): Luiz Junior (GK), Santiago Mourino, Juan Foyth, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, Nicolas Pepe, Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, Alberto Moleiro, Ayoze Perez, Georges Mikautadze

