Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal stream on TV

The UEFA Champions League game between Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur will is scheduled for September 16, 2025. The match takes place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be the group stage opener. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.
A 3-0 victory against West Ham is only one example of Tottenham Hotspur’s good recent record. James Madison and Dejan Kulusevski are major injury worries.
Despite their recent 2-0 loss to Atletico, Villarreal still has offensive alternatives and European experience. With injuries, Pau Cabanes and Logan Costa will miss time.
When to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal playing?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, 16 September 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal live
- UK: Amazon Prime Video, tabii
- USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
Tottenham vs Villarreal Predicted & Confirmed Lineups
Tottenham predicted lineup (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Xavi Simons
Villarreal predicted lineup (4-4-2): Luiz Junior (GK), Santiago Mourino, Juan Foyth, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, Nicolas Pepe, Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, Alberto Moleiro, Ayoze Perez, Georges Mikautadze
