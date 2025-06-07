Work for Liverpool to Do to Stay Ahead of the Chasing Pack

After being crowned well-deserved Premier League champions for the 2024/25 campaign, giants Liverpool are already planning how they will defend their English crown next season.

Having won the top division for three consecutive seasons between 1982 and 1984, the Reds have not successfully defended a title since. Liverpool know there is plenty of work ahead if they are to go on and secure back-to-back Premier League titles.

Reds Hit the Ground Running in New Era

Finishing 10 points clear of runners-up Arsenal, Liverpool exceeded expectations in Arne Slot’s first season as head coach at Anfield. The Reds, priced at +188 in online betting to retain the Premier League title next season, were embarking on a new era following the departure of iconic coach Jürgen Klopp, but Slot adapted seamlessly to his new surroundings. The Merseyside outfit cruised to the title, and with hopes high for a repeat in the 2025/26 campaign, punters can turn to an acca calculator to estimate potential returns on backing the Reds again. Slot is not a manager who rests on his laurels. After an impressive debut season, the Dutchman knows there are still areas to improve if his side is to stay ahead of the competition.

Securing the services of stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of the new campaign has already provided a major boost to Liverpool’s title hopes. Lingering speculation surrounding the experienced duo could have disrupted the club’s summer transfer plans. With both players signing new deals at Anfield, Liverpool gains not only stability but also a stronger pitch to attract top talent in the upcoming transfer window.

Rivals Looking to Close the Gap

Having been the top two teams battling it out for the Premier League title in recent years, Manchester City and Arsenal were caught napping while Liverpool surged to the top of the English game. Pep Guardiola’s City side fell below their usual standards, with the absence of Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri proving to be a major blow. Rodri will return from his lengthy injury spell for the start of next season, and City are expected to spend heavily this summer to reinforce their squad, especially following the surprising departure of the influential playmaker Kevin De Bruyne from the Etihad Stadium.

As for Arsenal, another second-place finish has led to growing questions about whether Mikel Arteta is the man to return the Gunners to the summit of the English game. The north London outfit saved some of their best performances for matches on the continent with a run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, only to fall to eventual European champions Paris Saint-Germain. If Arsenal can add more firepower up front to their side at the Emirates this summer, they should be serious title contenders once again.

It’s been decades since a Liverpool side last managed to retain the league title in England, and all eyes will be on coach Slot and his talented team to see if they can end that long wait in the 2025/26 season.