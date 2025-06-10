Anika Bissel: Who is Manuel Neuer wife?

When considering elite goalkeeping, one name stands out prominently—Manuel Neuer. The renowned Bayern Munich and German national team custodian is celebrated not only for his swift reflexes but also for his remarkable discretion regarding his personal life. That’s why when he began a relationship with Anika Bissel, the media and fans took immediate notice.

So who is Anika Bissel? She was not a widespread name at first, unlike Neuer. She was a fashion management student and a good handball player who attracted notice right away when she started pursuing one of the most well-known football players.

Attribute Details Full Name Anika Bissel Neuer Birthdate June 11, 2000 Birthplace Erlangen, Germany Age 25 years old (as of June 2025) Height 169 cm (5 ft 6 in) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair Color Blonde Eye Color Brown Nationality German Occupation Handball Player (Left Wing), Fashion Management Graduate Current Club ESV 1927 Regensburg (2. Bundesliga Women, Germany) Former Club(s) HC Erlangen Status Active Education Fashion Management (LDT Akademie Fashion Management) Spouse Manuel Neuer (married November 2023) Children 1 daughter (born March 2024) Parents Dr. Carsten Bissel (Chairman, HC Erlangen), Ute Bissel (Administration, HC Erlangen) Siblings Christopher Bissel (handball player) Notable Achievements Played for ESV Regensburg and HC Erlangen handball clubs Net Worth Approximately $800,000 USD Social Media Private accounts

How Manuel Neuer and Anika Bissel Met

In 2020, headlines began to buzz—Manuel Neuer was dating a 19-year-old named Anika Bissel. At the time, Anika was juggling her studies in fashion management and competing as a handball player. The age gap raised some eyebrows, but that didn’t slow them down.

Media sources quickly pointed out how very similar Anika and Neuer’s previous partner, Nina Weiss, was. Comparisons between athletic physique and blonde hair were inevitable. But Neuer was very captivated with Anika’s athletic and ambitious energy.

Things escalated from flirty to serious fast. Paparazzi caught Anika spending a lot of time at Neuer’s Munich residence, and insiders reported that she’d even met his mother—a clear sign things were headed in a committed direction.

Public Sightings of Manuel Neuer and Anika Bissel

Their connection was clearly on show by 2021. Anika was seen happily cheering Neuer from the stands beside her mother during European Championship games. That type of exposure was deliberate and intimate, not simply incidental.

Come 2022, the couple wasn’t hiding anymore. They were seen together at Oktoberfest with the Bayern Munich crew, donning traditional Bavarian attire. Cameras snapped, and fans speculated: Was that an engagement ring on Anika’s finger?

There was more than one aspect to their connection. It was clear that the support was two-way when Neuer showed up to Anika’s handball games. Despite their hectic schedules, they always made time to be there for one other.

Manuel Neuer and Anika Bissel’s Engagement and Private Wedding Ceremony

By late 2023, the engagement rumours reached a peak. Anika was seen multiple times wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her finger, and insiders close to the couple have verified the rumours.

In a civil ceremony held on a serene November day in 2023, the happy couple exchanged vows by the picturesque Tegernsee Lake. For a brief 30-minute legal formality, only close relatives were present; it was a small, private event marked by extreme secrecy. There were no media alerts, no grand announcements—just love, quietly sealed.

In line with their taste, they did not overload Instagram with wedding pictures. But eagle-eyed supporters saw Anika had changed her surname on social media, gently implying the wedding without a formal declaration.

This marks the arrival of Manuel Neuer’s first child, and it seems he is welcoming fatherhood with a calm sense of excitement. For someone who commands the field with such intensity, it’s heartwarming to think of him as a first-time dad.

Married Life, Careers, and Public Image

Anika decided to put her career in textile business economics on hold after getting married and instead concentrate on her professional handball career.

These days, Manuel and Anika don’t do much to draw attention to themselves; they seldom attend fancy events and rarely talk about their lives online. They continue to have fans who appreciate their relationship for what it is: a quiet, grounded bond in this day of excessive sharing.