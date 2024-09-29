Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Arsenal vs PSG are set to face off in a key matchup during the second round of the Champions League. The teams have experienced varying beginnings in the tournament. However, their level continues to be among the highest in Europe. It’s fair to assume that a battle will last ninety minutes.

Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal has collected several draws this season. The game against Brighton in the EPL, ending in a 1:1 draw, can be considered one of the club’s most disappointing losses of points. In another round, the Gunners secured a draw with Manchester City, which can certainly be viewed as a positive outcome, particularly given that Arteta’s team subsequently played half of the match with only ten players.

The third setback was Arsenal in the Champions League. At the outset, the representative of England faced a formidable opponent – Atalanta. The match was evenly contested; I wouldn’t say the Gunners deserved the victory, as the Bergamaschi also had their opportunities – it ended in a 0:0 draw. In previous meetings, the team demonstrated confidence and achieved a high score.

PSG had, until recently, experienced a period free of failures. However, last week, they still dropped the first points in Ligue 1, playing to a draw with Reims (1:1). Throughout the season, only Enrique’s team has emerged victorious in all other matches, frequently showcasing their dominance. Considering the level of resistance in Ligue 1, it is not surprising that only a handful of teams can match PSG’s intensity.

The club started its Champions League journey with a victory, securing a modest 1-0 win against Girona. The French representative might have the potential to achieve a higher score, particularly as Girona appeared to struggle and permitted the opponent to launch attacks.

Arsenal vs PSG date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Tuesday, 1 October 2024 Kick-off Time : 20:00 UK Time

: 20:00 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Where to watch Arsenal vs PSG

Country Streaming Services UK Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live USA Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy N/A France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1 Germany DAZN Germany Portugal DAZN Portugal Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Arsenal vs PSG predicted lineups

Arsenal possible lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Paris Saint-Germain possible lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.