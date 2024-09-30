Benfica vs Atletico Madrid live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

The Champions League encounter Benfica vs Atletico Madrid will take place at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday night. Both teams will be hoping to build on their own matchday one successes in the competition.
In their most recent match, hosts Benfica defeated Gil Vicente 5-1 as they begin their recovery stage with new coach Bruno Lage. Entering midweek, the Eagles are riding high on a four-game winning run and have gone unblemished in their last eight home games.
While all was going on, Los Rojiblancos were undefeated in all contests thanks to their fantastic start to the new season. With just four goals allowed, they have the greatest defensive record in Spain’s premier division. On the road this week, Diego Simeone’s squad is expected to get back on track.
What time does Benfica vs Atletico Madrid kick off?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Benfica vs Atletico Madrid live stream, TV channel
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 7
- USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5
- Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Plus+
Benfica vs Atletico Madrid possible lineups
Benfica: Trubin; Araujo, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Luis, Aursnes; Di Maria, Kokcu, Akturkoglu; Pavlidis
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann