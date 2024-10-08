Israel vs France: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Nations League match

HomeNews

France aims to kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign by playing Israel vs France in a Group A2 match. Following their recent victory over Belgium, Les Bleu will be optimistic about their chances of defeating their opponents, who have been experiencing some difficulties.

Just two years ago, Israel shocked everyone by finishing first in League of Nations B, beating out Iceland and Albania. This resulted in their promotion to League A for the current season, where they will face a formidable set of opponents. Israel lost against Italy and Belgium, but they showed great character by scoring in both games and putting up a fight. Playing France, the current global runner-up, in the third match might prove to be the most challenging.

France got off to a rough start in the tournament, losing 1-3 at home to Italy. They bounced back, however, to beat Belgium 2-0. Although Didier Deschamps has been experimenting with different lineups and starting players who haven’t played much in big tournaments so far, this is still an excellent squad that has a deep bench of talented individuals. Only by exploring other options will the Tricolours be able to gain depth.

Israel vs France date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Nations League
  • Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Bozsik Aréna, Budapest

Where to watch Israel vs France

  • UK: N/A
  • USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • France: Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
  • Israel: 5Sport

Israel vs France possible lineups

Israel possible line-up: Gerafi, Revivo, Shlomo, Nachmias, Jehezkel, Kanichowsky, Lavi, Peretz, Solomon, Abada, Khalaili.

France possible line-up: Maignan, Digne, Saliba, Upamecano, Kounde, Guendouzi, Kone, Kante, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Dembélé.

