Where to watch Juventus vs Cagliari on TV: Channel, Live stream

The seventh round of Serie A will include the Cagliari and Juventus match. Last week, the Torino team faced a formidable opponent in a Champions League match. Their next challenge should be against a less complicated foe.

Allianz Stadium, Torino

Thiago Motta’s team faced a challenging test this week in the second round of the Champions League. It encountered Leipzig. The German club adapted to the Turin side, perplexing their defence. Following the first half, it appeared that Juve was on the verge of experiencing their first defeat in the tournament. At halftime, the coaching staff implemented the essential adjustments to the team’s strategy. Consequently, the Old Lady regained her momentum. Furthermore, at the 59-minute mark, they continued to play with ten men, yet they did not falter and successfully reached their goal – 3:2.

Consequently, Juventus’ unbeaten streak across all tournaments persisted, having commenced at the beginning of the season. The club’s remarkable achievement is that it has never conceded a goal in the league. In both rounds of the European Cup, Motta’s team permitted themselves to concede goals. However, in Serie A, they demonstrate consistency. The team has already dropped points on a couple of occasions – 0:0 against Roma and Empoli. Nonetheless, the team is demonstrating impressive performance, showcasing their aspirations for the championship.

Until recently, it appeared that Cagliari’s only goal was to reach Serie B by the end of the season. The club experienced a dismal beginning, enduring a streak without victories and frequently conceding more goals than they managed to draw. However, in recent meetings, the situation started to shift somewhat. Initially, in the Italian Cup, the red-blue team triumphed over Cremonese, a team from the lower division, with a score of 1:0. However, Cagliari has already secured a noteworthy outcome – a challenging 3-2 draw against Parma in Serie A.

What time is Juventus vs Cagliari kick off?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, 6 October, 2024

Sunday, 6 October, 2024 Kick-off: 11:30 UK Time

11:30 UK Time Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Juventus vs Cagliari predicted lineups

Juventus predicted lineup: Michele Di Gregorio, Danilo, Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners, Weston McKennie, Chico Conceição, Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz.

Cagliari predicted lineup: Simone Scuffet, Gabriele Zappa, Yerry Mina, Sebastiano Luperto, Adam Obert, Răzvan Marin, Antoine Makoumbou, Nadir Zortea, Nicolas Viola, Zito Luvumbo, Roberto Piccoli.

How can I watch the highlights?