Poland vs Portugal Live Stream: TV Channel, Prediction, Kick-off time

The Poland vs Portugal match will be played in the third round of the Nations League. The favourite seems to be the clear choice, but the Poles will not give up lightly.

The Portuguese have looked certain despite just having one victory in the Nations League so far. Despite playing against opponents of differing levels, they still managed to win 2:1. As a first accomplishment, the squad defeated Croatia, a team they completely outplayed and had many scoring opportunities. The match against Scotland was no different, albeit in that match, the other team was the one to rush the account and sit in the penalty area. Finally, in the 88th minute, Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Martinez’s charges as the match drew close.

With six points, Portugal is at the top of the group. A distance of three points separates it from its two chasers. Poland is behind the frontrunner by so many points. It had been in second place but is now behind Croatia on all but one metric. To get things off, the squad beat Scotland, a difficult opponent, 3:2. In the end, the Poles were defeated by the Croats despite their lacklustre offensive play, with a score of 0:1.

They had wildly different outcomes in the most recent Euro 2024. The Polish team had a terrible tournament, losing every game and never even making it out of their group. Portugal advanced to the ½ final after a dominating performance in the playoffs. However, they were defeated in a scoreless match by France.

Poland vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadion Narodowy, Warszawa

How to watch Poland vs Portugal on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1 Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Poland vs Portugal possible lineup

Poland possible lineup: Skorupski; Dawidowicz, Bednarek, Walukiewicz; Frankowski, Szymanski, Zielinski, Urbanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Portugal possible lineup: Costa; Dalot, Dias, A. Silva, Mendes; B. Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao

Poland vs Portugal prediction

Portugal will have a tough time winning this match, and they could even draw. No major teams are required to participate in the Nations League, but this aids teams in qualifying for major events, such as Poland. The Poles qualified for the Euros by advancing to the knockout round.

Prediction: Poland 1 – 2 Portugal