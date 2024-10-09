HomeNews

Slovakia vs Sweden: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Nations League match

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Slovakia and Sweden, currently tied for first place in League C Group 1, will resume their competition for automatic promotion to the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening in Bratislava. The Slovakia vs Sweden match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Soccer ball

The Slovak national team initiated this Nations League with two victories. Francesco Calzona’s team initially defeated Estonia 1-0 on the road and subsequently defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 at home. David Strelec and Ondrej Duda each tallied a goal in the most recent encounter.

Sweden’s performance against the same opponents was even more impressive. Jon Dahl’s team attained the summit of their division with a 3-0 victory over Estonia at home and a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan on the road. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres each scored three goals in these contests.

Slovakia vs Sweden date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Nations League
  • Game Day: Friday, October 11, 2024
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Štadión Tehelné pole, Bratislava

Where to watch Slovakia vs Sweden

  • UK: N/A
  • USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK
  • Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Where and how to watch Slovakia vs Sweden live

With a VPN service, you can watch the match from anywhere. This service allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Slovakia vs Sweden possible lineups

Slovakia possible lineup: Rodak; Pekarik, Obert, Skriniar, Hancko; Benes, Lobotka, Duda; Duris, Strelec, Haraslin

Sweden possible lineup: Johansson; Krafth, Douglas, Hien, Gudmundsson; Karlstrom, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Nanasi, Elanga; Gyokeres

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer