Slovakia vs Sweden: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Nations League match

Slovakia and Sweden, currently tied for first place in League C Group 1, will resume their competition for automatic promotion to the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening in Bratislava. The Slovakia vs Sweden match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
The Slovak national team initiated this Nations League with two victories. Francesco Calzona’s team initially defeated Estonia 1-0 on the road and subsequently defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 at home. David Strelec and Ondrej Duda each tallied a goal in the most recent encounter.
Sweden’s performance against the same opponents was even more impressive. Jon Dahl’s team attained the summit of their division with a 3-0 victory over Estonia at home and a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan on the road. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres each scored three goals in these contests.
Slovakia vs Sweden date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Friday, October 11, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Štadión Tehelné pole, Bratislava
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK
- Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Where and how to watch Slovakia vs Sweden live
Slovakia vs Sweden possible lineups
Slovakia possible lineup: Rodak; Pekarik, Obert, Skriniar, Hancko; Benes, Lobotka, Duda; Duris, Strelec, Haraslin
Sweden possible lineup: Johansson; Krafth, Douglas, Hien, Gudmundsson; Karlstrom, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Nanasi, Elanga; Gyokeres