Slovakia vs Sweden: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Nations League match

Slovakia and Sweden, currently tied for first place in League C Group 1, will resume their competition for automatic promotion to the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening in Bratislava. The Slovakia vs Sweden match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

The Slovak national team initiated this Nations League with two victories. Francesco Calzona’s team initially defeated Estonia 1-0 on the road and subsequently defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 at home. David Strelec and Ondrej Duda each tallied a goal in the most recent encounter.

Sweden’s performance against the same opponents was even more impressive. Jon Dahl’s team attained the summit of their division with a 3-0 victory over Estonia at home and a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan on the road. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres each scored three goals in these contests.

Slovakia vs Sweden date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Štadión Tehelné pole, Bratislava

Where to watch Slovakia vs Sweden

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4

fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK

RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Where and how to watch Slovakia vs Sweden live

With a VPN service, you can watch the match from anywhere. This service allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.

Slovakia vs Sweden possible lineups

Slovakia possible lineup: Rodak; Pekarik, Obert, Skriniar, Hancko; Benes, Lobotka, Duda; Duris, Strelec, Haraslin

Sweden possible lineup: Johansson; Krafth, Douglas, Hien, Gudmundsson; Karlstrom, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Nanasi, Elanga; Gyokeres