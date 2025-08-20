The Biggest Spenders in Football History: From Guardiola to Arteta

In today’s game, football isn’t just about tactics or passion—it’s about money too. Managers are now judged as much on their transfer business as on the trophies they win. No one shows this better than Pep Guardiola, the first coach to smash through the €2 billion barrier in spending.

For fans and tipsters, keeping track of these staggering numbers has become an integral part of the excitement, shaping predictions about which clubs and managers will dominate in the future. Here’s a look at the top 14 biggest-spending coaches in football history, from Arteta’s rapid rise to Guardiola’s incredible dominance.

14. Mikel Arteta – €1.02 Billion

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has quickly joined the billion-euro club despite making only 31 signings. His average outlay per player is a massive €33 million, showing how expensive the modern transfer market has become.

13. Jorge Jesus – €1.07 Billion

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has spent big across 141 transfers, but his average fee is only €7.4 million. With 24 trophies, including spells in Europe and Saudi Arabia, Jesus has proven his ability to manage and build competitive squads.

12. Luis Enrique – €1.11 Billion

The former Barcelona and PSG coach averages €22 million per signing. With 16 trophies, including a Champions League triumph with Barcelona, Enrique has turned his spending into silverware.

11. Mauricio Pochettino – €1.15 Billion

Despite spending over a billion euros, Pochettino has won only three trophies. With 57 deals, his average fee is higher than Klopp’s, making him one of the least efficient spenders on this list.

10. Jürgen Klopp – €1.15 Billion

Klopp matches Pochettino’s total spend but stands apart thanks to his achievements with Liverpool. Across 86 transfers, his average signing cost is €13.4 million. Known for turning solid players into world-class stars, Klopp made his money count.

9. Thomas Tuchel – €1.22 Billion

With stints at PSG and Chelsea, Tuchel’s spending habits were inevitable. His 13 trophies include a Champions League title with Chelsea. His average signing fee: €16.7 million.

8. Unai Emery – €1.28 Billion

Emery’s biggest splash came at PSG with Neymar’s €222 million transfer, which significantly boosted his total. Still, his average spend per player is just €12.9 million, and his career highlights include four Europa League titles.

7. Manuel Pellegrini – €1.29 Billion

The Chilean veteran has managed Real Madrid, Manchester City, and now Betis. He’s signed stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne but also endured costly flops like Kaka at Madrid. His eye for talent remains respected.

6. Antonio Conte – €1.36 Billion

Conte is known for wanting new players wherever he goes. He has spent a lot of money on players at Chelsea and Inter. He has made 105 agreements, which means he spends an average of €12.9 million on each one. He is always putting together teams that can win league championships.

5. Massimiliano Allegri – €1.48 Billion

The Italian coach has been in charge of huge decisions at Juventus and Milan, including signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Allegri has proved that investing a lot of money can lead to constant success by winning numerous Serie A championships.

4. Diego Simeone – €1.52 Billion

At Atlético Madrid, Simeone has spent over €1.5 billion, averaging €15.5 million per player. While some big deals, like João Félix, didn’t pay off, Simeone has kept Atlético among Europe’s elite, winning La Liga and reaching Champions League finals.

3. Carlo Ancelotti – €1.83 Billion

Ancelotti has made excellent purchases, averaging €14.5 million per signing during 126 signings across nine teams. He has won 31 trophies, including several Champions League crowns, making him one of the most accomplished managers in history.

2. José Mourinho – €1.96 Billion

Mourinho has made the most transactions on this list, 131, and has spent an average of €14.9 million on each player. Mourinho has won 26 trophies, including two Champions League titles. With Fenerbahçe, he is about to break the €2 billion barrier.

1. Pep Guardiola – €2.48 Billion

The king of spending, Guardiola, has transformed squads at Barcelona, Bayern, and Manchester City with record-breaking signings. His average fee per player is €28.8 million, and he’s delivered 39 trophies—the most of any coach here. Guardiola’s dominance, both in spending and success, sets him apart as football’s biggest spender in history.

This ranking shows how much football has evolved financially. While money doesn’t always guarantee success (as seen with Pochettino), managers like Guardiola, Ancelotti, and Simeone have proven they can turn investment into glory. With fees rising every season, it’s only a matter of time before new managers join—and perhaps surpass—these records.