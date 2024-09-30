What channel is Lille vs Real Madrid? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

Real Madrid quickly shifts their focus to Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match against LOSC Lille after yesterday night’s derby stalemate with rivals Atletico Madrid. The Lille vs Real Madrid match will take place at Decathlon Arena.

Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The previous week, Les Dogues defeated Le Havre in Ligue 1 by a score of 3-0 on the road. This victory brought them back to winning ways after losing five games in their last outing. A hat trick was scored by Jonathan David, while Osame Sahraoui scooped up two assists during the encounter. The first game of the season was played against Sporting, and they were defeated on the road by a score of 2-0.

Atletico Madrid, Madrid’s local rivals, held them to a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Sunday, bringing an end to Madrid’s five-game winning run. The match was Madrid’s fifth consecutive victory. It was in the 63rd minute that Éder Militão gave Los Blancos the lead, and it was in the stoppage time that Ángel Correa equalised the score.

What time does Lille vs Real Madrid kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Wednesday, 2 October 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Lille vs Real Madrid live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Lille vs Real Madrid live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 5 USA Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, TV8, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio Germany DAZN Germany, tabii France Free, myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ France Portugal DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Watch the Lille vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Real Madrid highlights page.

Lille vs Real Madrid possible lineups

Lille predicted lineup: Chevalier (GK), Gudmundsson, Diakite, Ribeiro, Santos, Andre, Andre Gomes, Angel Gomes, Zhegrova, David, Sahraoui

Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois (GK), Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy, Militao, Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Junior, Rodrygo