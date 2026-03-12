2026 Gaming Trends Every Football Fan Should Know: Beyond Betting and Fantasy Leagues

Football is not just about watching 11 versus 11 on the pitch, and maybe betting on outcomes, anymore. Today’s fans expect a lot more from interacting with their favourite sport. Gaming trends and the use of technology, such as AR, provide an immersive fan experience that continues to evolve in 2026.

They take the enjoyment of the game to a higher level and create an environment where supporters have greater access to content, stats, and gaming options than ever.

The blending of eSports and football

Esports are not a new development. They first became popular in East Asia, where the first professional players were licensed in 2000. The change that is now shaping the future of eSports in football is the blending of electronic games with those in the real world.

This collaboration of eSports and real sports attracts a young audience that will hopefully remain engaged with football well into the future. The deal that Manchester City made with Gen.G. in 2023 is a good example of how the biggest names in football are embracing eSports. The club has also recently entered the Rocket League for the first time.

The merging of real-world football and eSports is an important development for fans as it enables them to compete in the football ecosystem rather than simply spectating.

The potential for VR stadiums

It may seem like a dream to be able to sit in a football stadium without leaving home. However, this could soon be a regular occurrence. Clubs are starting to experiment with providing a 360° stadium view and live stadium commentary to fans using headsets at home.

The best example of this is Burnley’s testing of VR match viewing for the team’s friendly against Lazio. While tests like this are still in their early stages, the potential for fans to watch a game from anywhere in the world from home is exciting.

Augmented Reality (AR) is improving the fan experience

AR is one of the biggest game changers in creating a more immersive experience for football fans. This experience includes viewing real-time stats and watching animations during the game. One of the most well-known examples of this is Amazon’s Prime Vision.

This facility features AR data graphics and tactical analysis. Viewers can toggle to see various metrics, and player positions are tracked on screen.

Fantasy gaming and predictions outside of traditional betting

The biggest fantasy football game in the world is Fantasy Premier League. 11 million players participate in the free-to-enter competition. The popularity of this type of fantasy football competition continues in 2026, increasing fans’ appetite for other free gaming options.

In the UK, this includes the passion for football social prediction games. A variety of apps provide interactive football experiences, such as competing against friends for match prediction success. Across the Atlantic, similar social sports prediction and betting options are equally as popular. US fans can follow predictions and bet for free through sweepstakes sites that do not offer traditional gambling content and are therefore legally accessible in most of the country. These free football prediction and betting options give fans a deeper understanding of the games and the teams they follow.

The second screen experience

Look at any stats online, and you will see that around 70% of people use a second screen while watching a football game. Much of this second-screen use is sports apps. Features of these apps include personalised highlights, short swipeable videos, live pools and predictions, and real-time stats.

It may seem like an unwanted distraction to watch a second screen while a match is ongoing, but if the content is relevant and engaging, it enhances the experience.

Smart Stadiums are Becoming Entertainment Hubs

Stadiums are an integral feature of the football experience for many fans. And today’s smart stadiums are elevating that experience. For example, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is considered one of the most technologically advanced. It’s 100% cashless and features more than 700 CCTV cameras for increased fan safety.

UK fans will also see the benefit of new technology that was successfully trialled in Milton Keynes. This technology will improve the signal in football stadia and allow fans to access their devices more easily.

Smart stadia have been developed worldwide. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Atlético Madrid’s home stadium, has incorporated pioneering audiovisual technology, LG SkyRibbon. This includes a 360° LED screen that runs around the inner ring of the stadium. The SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, has a 360° 4K HDR “Infinity Screen.” This enhances the viewing experience of spectators at LAFC and LA Galaxy matches.

Overall, football is becoming a more all-encompassing game experience for fans. Being a fan is no longer solely about watching a football match; it also involves playing along and experiencing the game in an immersive digital environment enhanced by trends such as AR, free social prediction options, and smart stadia.