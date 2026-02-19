AFCON final descends into controversy as Senegal edge Morocco

The Africa Cup of Nations final became one of the tournament’s most chaotic nights. Senegal claimed the title after a dramatic extra-time victory over hosts Morocco, but not before a disallowed goal, a contentious penalty decision and an unprecedented 17-minute walk-off protest sent emotions and the sports betting odds swinging wildly.

How the final unfolded

Morocco enjoyed long spells of possession in front of a partisan home crowd, while Senegal looked dangerous on the counter.

The first flashpoint came late in normal time when Senegal thought they’d taken the lead. A goal was ruled out following VAR intervention, a call that immediately angered the Senegal bench and players, who felt the infringement was marginal at best.

The drama escalated when Morocco were awarded a penalty in the 98th minute after VAR judged there’d been contact inside the box. Senegal felt they’d been punished harshly, particularly given the earlier disallowed goal.

Senegal’s protest

In an extraordinary move, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest, heading down the tunnel and refusing to continue. Play was halted for around 17 minutes as officials, coaching staff and senior players attempted to defuse the situation.

When Senegal returned, the penalty was still taken exactly as planned. The delay changed neither the call nor the outcome of the spot kick.

A missed Panenka

Brahim Diaz stepped up to take the penalty a moment that, had it gone in, would’ve almost certainly sealed the tournament for Morocco and rewritten every betting calculator in an instant. He opted for a Panenka, a delicate chip straight down the middle designed to wrong-foot the goalkeeper.

But Edouard Mendy didn’t move and caught the ball with ease. Questions have since been asked whether the penalty was missed on purpose or if it was simply the pressure of the moment.

Whatever the intention, the miss changed everything. Senegal had a lifeline, belief surged through the team, and they steadied themselves before winning 1-0 in extra time.

Could Senegal be punished?

Despite lifting the trophy, Senegal could yet face sanctions. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has condemned what it described as unacceptable behaviour from certain players and officials and confirmed it’s reviewing all available footage.

If Senegal are found to have breached competition rules, potential punishments could include fines and disciplinary measures, with the most serious being implications for future tournaments. CAF regulations are explicit: teams aren’t permitted to leave the pitch or refuse to continue playing without the referee’s permission. In extreme circumstances, such behaviour can be treated as abandonment, which carries the risk of forfeiture or elimination.

While that remains unlikely given the match was completed, the incident hasn’t been closed. Morocco are understood to be exploring legal options of their own.

Fair Play award fuels the debate

CAF’s decision to award Morocco the Fair Play Award at the end of the tournament has raised eyebrows across the footballing world.

During both the semi-final against Nigeria and the final against Senegal, there were numerous flashpoints involving Morocco’s players, ball boys and backroom staff. Senegal and Nigeria players repeatedly complained of attempts to remove towels placed behind the goal for opposing goalkeepers a tactic often used to dry gloves and the ball with several incidents captured on broadcast footage.

In recent days, clips circulating online have intensified scrutiny. One video appears to show Moroccan ball boys physically confronting Senegal’s backup goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, with the player being tackled and dragged along the touchline. The footage has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning how such incidents align with fair play principles.