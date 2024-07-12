América vs Querétaro: Live Stream, how to watch in the USA

Club America, the current champions, play Queretaro (Gallos Blancos) at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Friday for matchday two of Apertura Liga MX.
Team news, TV channel, and live streaming information are available at Time Soccer before the game.
What time does América vs Querétaro start?
The game between América vs Querétaro was scheduled to be played on Friday, July 12, with kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
|Games
|América vs Querétaro
|Date
|Friday, July 12
|Times
|9pm ET, 6pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
How can I watch América vs Querétaro?
The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting América vs Querétaro:
- US: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.
- Mexico: VIX
Head To Head Record
|Teams
|Date
|COMPETITION
|América vs Querétaro
|Jan 21, 2024
|Liga BBVA MX
|Querétaro vs América
|Sep 21, 2023
|Liga BBVA MX
|América vs Querétaro
|Jan 8, 2023
|Liga BBVA MX
|Querétaro vs América
|Aug 24, 2022
|Liga BBVA MX
|América vs Querétaro
|Mar 2, 2022
|Liga BBVA MX
América has the advantage over Querétaro, winning 3 out of the last 5 matches between the two teams.
América vs Querétaro possible starting lineups
Club America: Rodolfo Cota, Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon, E. Sanchez, Dos Santos, Lozano, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Martin
Queretaro: Allison, Mendoza, Manzanarez, Venegas, Ortiz; Cisneros, Escamilla, Lertora, Medina, Sosa, Rubin