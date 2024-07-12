HomeFootball on TV

América vs Querétaro: Live Stream, how to watch in the USA

By Fernandez
Updated:

Club America, the current champions, play Queretaro (Gallos Blancos) at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Friday for matchday two of Apertura Liga MX.

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team news, TV channel, and live streaming information are available at Time Soccer before the game.

What time does América vs Querétaro start?

The game between América vs Querétaro was scheduled to be played on Friday, July 12, with kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

GamesAmérica vs Querétaro
DateFriday, July 12
Times9pm ET, 6pm PT
Streamfubo TV (7-day free trial)

How can I watch América vs Querétaro?

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting América vs Querétaro:

  • US: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.
  • Mexico: VIX

Head To Head Record

TeamsDateCOMPETITION
América vs QuerétaroJan 21, 2024Liga BBVA MX
Querétaro vs AméricaSep 21, 2023Liga BBVA MX
América vs QuerétaroJan 8, 2023Liga BBVA MX
Querétaro vs AméricaAug 24, 2022Liga BBVA MX
América vs QuerétaroMar 2, 2022Liga BBVA MX

América has the advantage over Querétaro, winning 3 out of the last 5 matches between the two teams.

América vs Querétaro possible starting lineups

Club America: Rodolfo Cota, Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon, E. Sanchez, Dos Santos, Lozano, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Martin

Queretaro: Allison, Mendoza, Manzanarez, Venegas, Ortiz; Cisneros, Escamilla, Lertora, Medina, Sosa, Rubin

Fernandezhttps://timesoccertv.com/
Fernández is a soccer writer with over 5 years of experience. He covers Liga MX and MLS matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

© 2007-2024 Time Soccer