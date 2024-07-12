América vs Querétaro: Live Stream, how to watch in the USA

Club America, the current champions, play Queretaro (Gallos Blancos) at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Friday for matchday two of Apertura Liga MX.

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team news, TV channel, and live streaming information are available before the game.

What time does América vs Querétaro start?

The game between América vs Querétaro was scheduled to be played on Friday, July 12, with kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Games América vs Querétaro Date Friday, July 12 Times 9pm ET, 6pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

How can I watch América vs Querétaro?

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting América vs Querétaro:

US: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision. Mexico: VIX

Head To Head Record

Teams Date COMPETITION América vs Querétaro Jan 21, 2024 Liga BBVA MX Querétaro vs América Sep 21, 2023 Liga BBVA MX América vs Querétaro Jan 8, 2023 Liga BBVA MX Querétaro vs América Aug 24, 2022 Liga BBVA MX América vs Querétaro Mar 2, 2022 Liga BBVA MX

América has the advantage over Querétaro, winning 3 out of the last 5 matches between the two teams.

América vs Querétaro possible starting lineups

Club America: Rodolfo Cota, Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon, E. Sanchez, Dos Santos, Lozano, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Martin

Queretaro: Allison, Mendoza, Manzanarez, Venegas, Ortiz; Cisneros, Escamilla, Lertora, Medina, Sosa, Rubin