Aston Villa start the 2025/26 Premier League season by hosting Newcastle United at Villa Park. The Aston Villa vs Newcastle United match will kick off at 12:30 UK Time.

Villa Park, Birmingham

When is the Aston Villa vs Newcastle United game on TV?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 16 August 2025

Saturday, 16 August 2025 Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time

12:30 UK Time Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham

Match Overview

Both clubs will be looking to get off to fast starts after finishing last season tied for first place in the league and losing out on a spot in the Champions League. While Villa want to build on their strong home success, Newcastle, despite their trophy haul last season, are mired in transfer rumours and squad doubts, particularly up front.

Despite not making the Champions League due to goal differential, Aston Villa comes into this match on a strong home record. Due to a suspension, goalkeeper Emi Martínez will not be able to play, forcing the debut of summer acquisition Marco Bizot. Despite doubts over Morgan Rogers’ health, Unai Emery is likely to put his faith in returning stars and new signings.

Despite their EFL Cup victory, Newcastle United are still dealing with transfer rumours, notably the departure of Alexander Isak, who wants out of the club. Nick Pope will start in goal instead of Aaron Ramsdale, while Anthony Elanga will make his debut. Joe Willock is out for the season with an injury.

What channel is Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United predicted lineups

Aston Villa possible lineup:

GK: Marco Bizot

Defenders: Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres/Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne/Ian Maatsen

Midfield: Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn

Attackers: Donyell Malen, Morgan Rogers/Ollie Watkins, Ollie Watkins

Newcastle United possible lineup: