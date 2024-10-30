68th Ballon d’Or 2024 Ceremony Highlights Full Show

2024 Ballon d’Or Highlights: Key Winners and Awards
- Rodri Wins Men’s Best Player Award: Manchester City’s Rodri triumphed over Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to claim the prestigious men’s best player award at the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
- Real Madrid Named Club of the Year: Real Madrid was recognized as the Club of the Year, highlighting their successful season.
- Carlo Ancelotti Receives Coach of the Year Award: Carlo Ancelotti was awarded the inaugural Men’s Coach of the Year title, having led Real Madrid to victory in both La Liga and the Champions League during the past season. He notably beat out other prominent coaches including Pep Guardiola and Xabi Alonso for this honor.
- Lamine Yamal Honored as Young Player of the Year: The young talent Lamine Yamal received the Young Player of the Year award, showcasing his impressive performance in the past year.
These awards were presented during a gala in Paris, marking a significant evening for football’s elite.