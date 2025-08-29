The Catalan club will seek its third win of the 2025–26 La Liga season when it travels to Campo de Futbol de Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano in gameweek three of the season. The launch time for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona game is 20:30 UK Time.

Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona kick-off?

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Sunday, 31 August 2025

Sunday, 31 August 2025 Kick-off: 20:30 UK Time

20:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

Is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video, TSN3 Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 2 Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2 France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1 Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany Italy DAZN Italia Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

Upcoming Barcelona Matches on TV

Date/Competition Game/Venue TV Channels Sun, 14 Sep

La Liga Barcelona vs Valencia

Spotify Camp Nou ESPN+,

Amazon Prime Video Sun, 21 Sep

La Liga Barcelona vs Getafe

Spotify Camp Nou ESPN+,

Amazon Prime Video Wed, 24 Sep

La Liga Real Oviedo vs Barcelona

Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere ESPN+,

Amazon Prime Video Sun, 28 Sep

La Liga Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Spotify Camp Nou ESPN+,

Amazon Prime Video Sun, 5 Oct

La Liga Sevilla vs Barcelona

Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán ESPN+,

Amazon Prime Video

How can I watch the Barcelona match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Barcelona highlights page shortly after the game.