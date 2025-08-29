HomeFootball on TV

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

By Time Soccer

The Catalan club will seek its third win of the 2025–26 La Liga season when it travels to Campo de Futbol de Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano in gameweek three of the season. The launch time for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona game is 20:30 UK Time.

What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona kick-off?

  • Competition: Spanish La Liga
  • Game Day: Sunday, 31 August 2025
  • Kick-off: 20:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

Is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona on TV?

CountryStreaming Services
UKPremier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USAESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
CanadaTSN+, Amazon Prime Video, TSN3
AustraliabeIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 2
SpainDAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2
FrancebeIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
GermanyDAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany
ItalyDAZN Italia
PortugalDAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

Upcoming Barcelona Matches on TV

Date/CompetitionGame/VenueTV Channels
Sun, 14 Sep
La Liga		Barcelona vs Valencia
Spotify Camp Nou		ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
Sun, 21 Sep
La Liga		Barcelona vs Getafe
Spotify Camp Nou		ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
Wed, 24 Sep
La Liga		Real Oviedo vs Barcelona
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere		ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
Sun, 28 Sep
La Liga		Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Spotify Camp Nou		ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
Sun, 5 Oct
La Liga		Sevilla vs Barcelona
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán		ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video

How can I watch the Barcelona match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Barcelona highlights page shortly after the game.

