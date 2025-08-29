The Catalan club will seek its third win of the 2025–26 La Liga season when it travels to Campo de Futbol de Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano in gameweek three of the season. The launch time for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona game is 20:30 UK Time.
What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona kick-off?
- Competition: Spanish La Liga
- Game Day: Sunday, 31 August 2025
- Kick-off: 20:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid
Is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona on TV?
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
|USA
|ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
|Canada
|TSN+, Amazon Prime Video, TSN3
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 2
|Spain
|DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2
|France
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany
|Italy
|DAZN Italia
|Portugal
|DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
Upcoming Barcelona Matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Game/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sun, 14 Sep
La Liga
|Barcelona vs Valencia
Spotify Camp Nou
|ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
|Sun, 21 Sep
La Liga
|Barcelona vs Getafe
Spotify Camp Nou
|ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
|Wed, 24 Sep
La Liga
|Real Oviedo vs Barcelona
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere
|ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
|Sun, 28 Sep
La Liga
|Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Spotify Camp Nou
|ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
|Sun, 5 Oct
La Liga
|Sevilla vs Barcelona
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
|ESPN+,
Amazon Prime Video
How can I watch the Barcelona match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Barcelona highlights page shortly after the game.