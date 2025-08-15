The curtain raiser for the 2025–26 German football season, the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, pits Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich against DFB-Pokal winners VfB Stuttgart in a clash. The Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match will kick off at 19:30 UK time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: DFL Supercup

DFL Supercup Game Day: Saturday, 16 August 2025

Saturday, 16 August 2025 Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

19:30 UK time Stadium: MHPArena, Stuttgart

Match Preview

Stuttgart are riding high after a solid preseason campaign, which included a 6-0 victory against Toulouse. In addition to captain Atakan Karazor, midfield stalwart Angelo Stiller has made a triumphant comeback from injury. However, due to an elbow injury, starting custodian Alexander Nübel will not be able to play, which means that backup Florian Müller may get the start. To get past Bayern’s defence, you’ll need the offensive trio of Chris Führich, Nick Woltemade, and Deniz Undav. Lorenz Assignon, who just signed on as a right defender, could provide some speed.

Though they’re heavy favourites coming in, Bayern Munich has the classic Supercup problem of getting into a groove at the beginning of the season. Kompany is probably going to maintain a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka occupying the middle of the pitch, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry assisting Harry Kane up forward, and new recruit Luis Díaz perhaps making an appearance. On defence, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah will provide stability, while Josip Stanišić and Konrad Laimer will play as full-backs.

Where to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

ESPN+, ESPN App Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich lineups

Stuttgart possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Nübel (GK), Mittelstädt, Chabot, Jaquez, Assignon, Karazor, Stiller, Führich, Woltemade, Leweling, Undav (ST)

Bayern Munich possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer (GK), Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Gnabry, Díaz, Kane (ST)