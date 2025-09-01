HomeFootball on TV

Liechtenstein vs Belgium: Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

The match between Belgium and Liechtenstein is set for September 4, 2025. The Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, will host the event, which is a part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying UEFA Group J stage. The Liechtenstein vs Belgium match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Liechtenstein vs Belgium date & kick-off time

  • Competition: World Cup Qualifying
  • Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Belgium on TV

  • UK: N/A
  • USA: Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Belgium: Sporza, La Une

Belgium’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup		Belgium vs Kazakhstan
Lotto Park		Fubo Sports
Fri, 10 Oct
World Cup		Belgium vs North Macedonia
Mon, 13 Oct
World Cup		Wales vs Belgium
Sat, 15 Nov
World Cup 		Kazakhstan vs Belgium
Tue, 18 Nov
World Cup		Belgium vs Liechtenstein

