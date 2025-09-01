The match between Belgium and Liechtenstein is set for September 4, 2025. The Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, will host the event, which is a part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying UEFA Group J stage. The Liechtenstein vs Belgium match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz

Liechtenstein vs Belgium date & kick-off time

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025

Thursday, 4 September 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Belgium on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Belgium: Sporza, La Une

Belgium’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Sun, 7 Sep

World Cup Belgium vs Kazakhstan

Lotto Park Fubo Sports Fri, 10 Oct

World Cup Belgium vs North Macedonia

Mon, 13 Oct

World Cup Wales vs Belgium

Sat, 15 Nov

World Cup Kazakhstan vs Belgium

Tue, 18 Nov

World Cup Belgium vs Liechtenstein



