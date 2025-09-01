The match between Belgium and Liechtenstein is set for September 4, 2025. The Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, will host the event, which is a part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying UEFA Group J stage. The Liechtenstein vs Belgium match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
Liechtenstein vs Belgium date & kick-off time
- Competition: World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz
How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Belgium on TV
- UK: N/A
- USA: Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Belgium: Sporza, La Une
Belgium’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup
|Belgium vs Kazakhstan
Lotto Park
|Fubo Sports
|Fri, 10 Oct
World Cup
|Belgium vs North Macedonia
|Mon, 13 Oct
World Cup
|Wales vs Belgium
|Sat, 15 Nov
World Cup
|Kazakhstan vs Belgium
|Tue, 18 Nov
World Cup
|Belgium vs Liechtenstein
