Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund take on third-division side Rot-Weiss Essen in this DFB-Pokal first-round match. Despite Dortmund’s obvious early form and home-field advantage, this might be a challenging test for coach Niko Kovac and his Dortmund squad. The Rot-Weiss Essen vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

When is Rot-Weiss Essen vs Borussia Dortmund?

Competition: German DFB Pokal

German DFB Pokal Date: Monday, 18 August 2025

Monday, 18 August 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Venue: Stadion an der Hafenstraße, Essen

Rot-Weiss Essen have commenced their 3. Liga season, with a series of competitive draws and are in excellent physical condition, anticipating a strong defensive performance while pressing aggressively on counterattacks. Their confrontation with Dortmund promises to be a standout moment of their season to date.

Borussia Dortmund will be missing essential defenders Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Julien Duranville as a result of injuries. Captain Emre Can will also be absent. Kovac has been compelled to consider young defender Filippo Mané, who made a strong impression during preseason and is anticipated to start.

Kovac highlights Dortmund’s dedication to maintaining ball possession and capitalising on opportunities, even in the face of Essen’s intense and determined approach.

What channel is Rot-Weiss Essen vs Borussia Dortmund on

UK: N/A

N/A USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

ESPN+, ESPN App Australia: N/A

N/A Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Das ErsteSky Sport 2/HD, Servus TV, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix

Rot-Weiss Essen vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

Rot-Weiss Essen predicted lineup: Nick Barlage, Thomas Eisfeld, Robert Müller, Lucas Wermke, Jan-Luca Rumpf, David Blacha, Nico Ihle, Mamadou Kanté, Timo Kunert, Jannis Heuer, Fabian Bäcker

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup: Gregor Kobel, Filippo Mané, Manuel Akanji, Nehuén Pérez, Jude Bellingham, Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Gio Reyna, Axier Orellana, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen