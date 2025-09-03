HomeNews

Brazil vs Chile Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

By Time Soccer

The match between Brazil and Chile on September 5 will take place at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro as part of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Brazil secured the 3rd position in the qualifiers, amassing 25 points, and has already earned a spot in the World Cup. Chile secured the 10th position with a total of 10 points, resulting in their elimination from qualification contention. The Brazil vs Chile match will kick off at 01:30 UK Time.

Soccer ball

What time is Brazil vs Chile kick off?

  • Competition: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying
  • Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 01:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã), Rio de Janeiro

How to watch Brazil vs Chile on TV

  • UK: Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2
  • USA: fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO
  • Canada: N/A
  • Australia: SBS On Demand
  • Brazil: Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
  • Chile: Chilevision, Mega

Brazil’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Fri, 5 Sep
World Cup		Brazil vs Chile
Estadio Maracanã		fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
Wed, 10 Sep
World Cup		Bolivia vs Brazil
Estadio Municipal El Alto		Fanatiz USA,
Amazon Prime Video

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of Brazil‘s goals.

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2025 Time Soccer