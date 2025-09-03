The match between Brazil and Chile on September 5 will take place at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro as part of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Brazil secured the 3rd position in the qualifiers, amassing 25 points, and has already earned a spot in the World Cup. Chile secured the 10th position with a total of 10 points, resulting in their elimination from qualification contention. The Brazil vs Chile match will kick off at 01:30 UK Time.
What time is Brazil vs Chile kick off?
- Competition: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying
- Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
- Kick-off: 01:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã), Rio de Janeiro
How to watch Brazil vs Chile on TV
- UK: Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2
- USA: fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO
- Canada: N/A
- Australia: SBS On Demand
- Brazil: Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
- Chile: Chilevision, Mega
Brazil’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Fri, 5 Sep
World Cup
|Brazil vs Chile
Estadio Maracanã
|fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
|Wed, 10 Sep
World Cup
|Bolivia vs Brazil
Estadio Municipal El Alto
|Fanatiz USA,
Amazon Prime Video
