The match between Brazil and Chile on September 5 will take place at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro as part of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Brazil secured the 3rd position in the qualifiers, amassing 25 points, and has already earned a spot in the World Cup. Chile secured the 10th position with a total of 10 points, resulting in their elimination from qualification contention. The Brazil vs Chile match will kick off at 01:30 UK Time.

What time is Brazil vs Chile kick off?

Competition: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025

Friday, 5 September 2025 Kick-off: 01:30 UK Time

01:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã), Rio de Janeiro

How to watch Brazil vs Chile on TV

UK: Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand Brazil: Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo Chile: Chilevision, Mega

Brazil’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Fri, 5 Sep

World Cup Brazil vs Chile

Estadio Maracanã fuboTV,

Amazon Prime Video Wed, 10 Sep

World Cup Bolivia vs Brazil

Estadio Municipal El Alto Fanatiz USA,

Amazon Prime Video

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of Brazil‘s goals.