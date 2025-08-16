Nottingham Forest and Brentford are preparing for a new era of adventure as they prepare to square off at the City Ground to commence the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday. The Nottingham Forest vs Brentford match will kick off at 14:00 UK Time.

The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Brentford kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 17 August 2025

Sunday, 17 August 2025 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

After finishing seventh and regaining their place in European football in 2024/25, Forest have been busy preparing their team for the next difficulties. They have already signed centre defender Jair Cunha and striker Igor Jesus, and rumours have it that they are vying for the signature of James McAtee of Manchester City and the services of American sensation Yunus Musah.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s decision to commit to the club for the long haul by signing a new deal—in spite of intense interest from Tottenham—kept him central to Nuno Espirito Santo’s ambitions and elevated the atmosphere even more.

The departures of Danilo and Matt Turner, as well as Anthony Elanga’s arrival at Newcastle United, have created opportunities for fresh players to impact Forest’s style and strategy.

Uncertainty around key strikers has not stopped Brentford, who are now under new management, from being active in the transfer market.

Brentford brought on Caoimhin Kelleher, a goalkeeper, Jordan Henderson, a midfielder, Antoni Milambo, a fullback and Romelle Donovan, two potential wingers.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada

Australia: Stan Sport

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford possible lineups

Nottingham Forest possible lineup: Sels, Williams, Milenković, Murillo, Aina, Anderson, Domínguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Brentford possible lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Damsgaard, Milambo, Schade, Wissa