Brighton kick off their Premier League campaign at the Amex Stadium against Fulham. Following a solid preseason and a late surge last season, manager Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls want to continue their winning streak. Even though Fulham have a solid starting eleven, their depth and offensive options are still up in the air. The launch time for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham game is 15:00 UK Time.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

What time is Brighton vs Fulham kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 16 August 2025

Saturday, 16 August 2025 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: American Express Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex

Match Overview

Brighton were perfect in preseason friendly play, but they missed a significant chunk of the season due to injuries to Julio Enciso (meniscectomy), Adam Webster (long-term), and Solly March (out until mid-September). Reportedly preoccupied with transfer rumours, Carlos Baleba has returned to training. There will certainly be some new faces involved, including new signing Maxim De Cuyper, who will make his debut.

The Fulham roster is healthy for the most part; the only doubtful player is Ryan Sessegnon, while left defender Antonee Robinson is out with a knee injury. The offence is spearheaded by Raul Jimenez, who had a successful preseason set piece.

Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham on TV?

UK:

USA:

Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN CanadafuboTV CanadaFubo Sports Network 2 Canada

How can I watch match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham possible lineups

Brighton possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen, Maxim De Cuyper, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mats Wieffer, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Yankuba Minteh, Matthew O’Riley, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter

Fulham possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic, Harry Wilson, Joshua King, Alex Iwobi, Raul Jimenez