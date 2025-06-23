Canada vs El Salvador: How to watch live, stream link free

In their last game of the Gold Cup group stage, the Canadian men’s national team will face El Salvador on Tuesday night, looking to secure first place. The Canada vs El Salvador match will kick off at 03:00 UK time.

Despite the loss, Jesse Marsch’s squad is still in first place in their group and needs a win to secure a spot in the Gold Cup semifinals. However, Marsch is being investigated by CONCACAF for possible disciplinary punishment for to his alleged suspension rule violations and foul language directed at officials in the Honduran encounter. Due to his red card in the Nations League third-place match against the US, he was already serving a two-game ban; his presence in a stadium suite for the Honduras game just added to the attention he was already receiving.

Meanwhile, El Salvador has struggled to adapt, losing both of their matches and falling to the bottom of their group. Their lack of attacking prowess has left them vulnerable to opponents with more organisation, no matter how hard Brayan Gil tries. Because of Tajon Buchanan’s great performance and the success of Canada’s pressing game, the prediction leans heavily towards a Canadian triumph. With Canada dominating possession, taking advantage of open spaces, and applying consistent pressure, we can expect a multi-goal triumph and a clean sheet to conclude the group stage.

Where to watch Canada vs El Salvador

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, UniMás

fuboTV, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, UniMás Canada: fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN1, TLN

fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN1, TLN Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2

Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2 El Salvador: Disney+ Premium Norte, ESPN Norte

Canada vs El Salvador possible lineups

Canada Predicted Lineup:

Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Richie Laryea, Joel Waterman, Luc De Fougerolles, Mathieu Choiniere

Midfielders: Nathan Saliba, Tani Oluwaseyi, Ali Ahmed, Niko Sigur

Forwards: Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan

El Salvador Predicted Lineup: