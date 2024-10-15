Champions League 2024/25: Talking Points for Matchday 3

The revamped Champions League has already produced some gripping drama and there will be plenty more to come as the season progresses.

With that in mind, read on as we look at some of the major talking points ahead of Matchday 3.

European Giants Languish in Mid-Table

A look at the Champions League table makes for puzzling reading. Borussia Dortmund, Brest and Benfica lead the way at the top of the standings.

By contrast, 15-time European champions Real Madrid are in 17th position after making a sticky start to their title defence.

Madrid barely scraped past Stuttgart in their opening game before slipping to a shock defeat at Lille. A home match with Dortmund is next on the agenda.

It will not be so straightforward against Nuri Sahin’s enigmatic team. A draw or defeat potentially leaves Madrid in a precarious position.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has reached the knockout stage of the Champions League for 28 successive seasons, and it would be a major shock if they failed to enhance that record.

Barcelona Face Tough Bayern Test

The heavyweight showdown between Barcelona and Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the standout fixture in the next round of matches.

Bayern destroyed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in their opening game, but were given a wake-up call by Aston Villa in their second outing. The Premier League side recorded a 1-0 win.

Barcelona kicked off their campaign with 2-1 defeat against Monaco before smashing five goals without reply against Young Boys.

Bayern have had the upper hand over Barcelona in recent times, winning their last six meetings. Barca’s most recent victory was in 2015.

Hansi Flick’s fearless Barca outfit will be keen to set the record straight at the Nou Camp against Vincent Kompany’s star-studded side.

Liverpool Suffer Goalkeeping Setback

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher will replace injured Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson for their trip to RB Leipzig.

Despite the setback, online bookmakers rate the Reds as 10/11 shots to pick up three points and continue their perfect start to the competition.

Liverpool fans on the Emerald Isle will be backing Kelleher to shine in Alisson’s absence. Betting sites in Ireland will be inundated with wagers on the game.

The odds suggest the Reds should win, but they would do well not to underestimate the threat posed by Leipzig, particularly on their own patch.

The Bundesliga side have suffered narrow defeats in their first two Champions League games and will be desperate to stop the rot against Liverpool.

Villa Bid to Continue Their Remarkable Start

Aston Villa booked their place in the Champions League against all odds and have returned to the competition with a bang.

They opened with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Young Boys in Switzerland. However, it was their 1-0 over Bayern which got the world paying attention.

Unai Emery outwitted Kompany, switching formation to dumbfound Bayern’s unprepared attack before super substitute Jhon Duran netted the winner in the 79th minute.

The victory over the six-time Champions League winners gives them a wave of confidence to ride for their upcoming fixtures.

Villa host Bologna in their next match and look a good bet at odds of 8/15 to record their third successive victory in the competition.

Milan Must Halt Their Slide

AC Milan have suffered back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen and are languishing close to the foot of the table.

The Rossoneri stormed into an early lead against Liverpool, but eventually slipped to a 3-1 defeat. Victor Boniface’s lone goal condemned them to a loss at Leverkusen two weeks later.

Milan must beat Club Brugge on Matchday 3. New manager Paulo Fonseca is already under pressure and a loss to the Belgian outfit could be the tipping point.

A daunting trip to Madrid awaits the seven-time Champions League winners in the fourth round of fixtures, further ramping up the importance of the Brugge match.

They desperately need to secure maximum points from the fixture and are rated as the 8/15 favourites to win the game.