Curacao vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link free

When Canada takes on Curacao in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, they’ll be aiming to seal the deal. With three points, Canada leads Group B going into this match, while Curacao is in third place with one. The Curacao vs Canada match will kick off at 00:00 UK time.

Curacao vs Canada date & kick-off time

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Day: Sunday, 22 June 2025

Sunday, 22 June 2025 Kick-off: 00:00 UK time

00:00 UK time Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

The fact that Curacao lost their first game against El Salvador will hurt their confidence. A third consecutive victory for Curacao was denied when the two countries battled to a scoreless draw. Curacao have been on a roll as of late, losing only twice in their past thirteen matches (against Kazakhstan and Saint Lucia). But in two of their previous four games, La Pantera Negra were scoreless.

It was no surprise that Canada got off to a blazing start in their 6-0 victory against Honduras. The Canadians seem unstoppable, and a victory over Curacao would guarantee their advancement to the knockout round.

Canadiens fans should take advantage of their easy group stage matchup in preparation for the more challenging elimination round. In their three previous meetings, Canada came out on top each time, scoring eight goals and allowing just one. Curacao has never played Canada. It should be a breeze for the Canadians as they face a country rated sixty places lower than them. It seems like the Canadians will record back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since November.

Where to watch Curacao vs Canada

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, Univision

Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN5, RDS, TLN

fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN5, RDS, TLN Australia: N/A

N/A Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN

Curacao vs Canada possible lineups

Curacao predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Room; Gaari, Martina, Van Ejima, Floranius; Comenencia, L. Bacuna; Margaritha, J. Bacuna, Gorre; Kastaneer

Canada predicted XI (4-4-2): Clair; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Waterman, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Choiniere, Ahmed; Oluwaseyi, David