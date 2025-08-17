Leeds United makes their return to the Premier League with a match at Elland Road against Everton, who are looking to begin the season on a high note following their recent additions and pre-season adjustments. The Leeds United vs Everton match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

What time is Leeds United vs Everton kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Game Day: Monday, 18 August 2025

Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

Stadium: Elland Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leeds United won the Championship last season and has added several star players to their Premier League roster for this year’s campaign. They showed resilience in their preseason matches by drawing against strong opponents. But early in the season, they might face a test of their depth due to a handful of defensive ailments.

Even though Everton had a rough preseason with a number of losses, manager David Moyes brought in some new players, such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish, so the team is optimistic and ready to take on Yorkshire. Their defence options have been severely limited due to recent injuries, particularly to Jarrad Branthwaite.

How to Watch Leeds United vs Everton

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, SiriusXM FC

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, SiriusXM FC Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Leeds United vs Everton possible lineups

Leeds United possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Lucas Perri, Archie Byram, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff, Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson, Joel Piroe

Everton possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Adam Aznou, Idrissa Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dwight McNeil, Carlos Alcaraz, Iliman Ndiaye, Beto